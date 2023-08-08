IKEA’s New Cooking Collection Has Bargain Hunters in Mind

If you’re a cooking aficionado, the arrival of IKEA’s new kitchen range – the TABBERAS cooking collection – will be a welcome update. The range is filled with clever, and affordable, items that are designed to help you create the most efficient home kitchen possible.

Here’s what you need to know about it.

IKEA kitchen range: TABBERAS cooking collection

IKEA kitchen range, cooking collection. Image supplied.

As of August 8, IKEA has announced the arrival of the new TABBERAS cooking collection, a range that has been designed with a focus on creative kitchen projects.

Stand-out points to know about include heat colour technology – which appears in items like the TABBERAS oven gloves and coasters. This will see these items “changing colour when exposed to heat higher than body temperature,” IKEA has shared.

There’s a clear focus on affordability in this collection, with a bunch of items going for under $10. This includes the food slice assistant for $3, the baking mould tray at $6, the heat colour changing oven gloves at $9 and the coaster for $4.

In addition to all that, the pieces are designed with fun bold colours and patterns that’ll liven up any kitchen space.

Christine Gough, IKEA Australia Life at Home expert, said:

“TABBERAS is the perfect addition to Australian kitchens. The bold colours and innovative design translate to the vibrant nature of [the] Australian way of life, where cooking feasts and making meals for our family and friends are deeply embedded in our households. With many of the products child-friendly, TABBERAS makes it fun for kids to join in and be inspired by what they can create in the kitchen too.

“TABBERAS helps Aussies live a more sustainable life at home by taking small actions like making sure leftovers do not go to waste, with products which make storing, conserving, and preserving easy.”

If you’d like to see the full range, you can find them here. And if you’d like to read about the most popular IKEA products of all time next, you can do so here.