Ikea’s New OMSESIDIG Range Brings the Latin American Vibes to Your Home

If you loved IKEA’s recent Marimekko collection you might be interested to see what the Swedish homewares giant has coming next. Gaze upon the ÖMSESIDIG collection, a range of items designed by nine Latin American creatives that are coming to Australia in April.

According to IKEA’s press release, ÖMSESIDIG means mutual in Swedish and represents the “mutual curiosity to create and learn from each other.”

The new range pays homage to cultures, crafts and expressions in Latin America through designs made by local creatives. Some of the items revealed so far include a garland, lampshades and picture frames.

Friso Wiersma, designer at IKEA of Sweden, said this about the new collection:

“Each of the artists have brought their own history, culture and expression to the table and weaved it into the design and art they have created. We will see a vibrant collection that embraces the mix of cultures and creativity where every item holds a personal story.”

IKEA ÖMSESIDIG Collection: Top Items

If you want a preview of the new IKEA ÖMSESIDIG range, you can peruse all it has to offer on the website now. A lot of items are available to order already.

The new collection mainly consists of pieces that will spruce up your kitchen and dining room with vibrant decorations, perfect for if you’re hosting a Latin American feast. Alternatively, a picnic range of items allows you to take the ÖMSESIDIG vibe on the go with you.

Here are some items from the ÖMSESIDIG collection we think are worth checking out:

Glasses

Price: $29 for a pack of 4

Read more.

Pendant lamp shade

Price: $10

Read more.

Serving bowls

Price: $7 for a set of 2

Read more.

Tablecloth

Price: $25, (size = 145 x 240 cm)

Read more.

Picnic Blanket

Price: $55 (size = 150 x 180 cm)

Read more.

Looking for other ways to re-style your home? Here are some tips for outfitting your home to match your favourite Netflix show.