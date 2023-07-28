How to Upgrade Any Shelving With a $15 Kmart Item

Are you looking to upgrade your home, but you’re instantly deterred by the mere thought of how much it’ll cost you? Well, it turns out you don’t need to fork out hundreds of dollars on new furniture to give your living space a fresher and more sophisticated look. Enter: the Kmart chopping board storage hack.

A clever DIY-er on Instagram has shared the ultimate furniture hack using a few chopping boards from Kmart.

Samantha, known as @kmarthackqueen, took to the social media platform to show her 176k followers how she used four $15 wooden chopping boards from the discount retailer to create a custom shelf top on top of her existing shelves.

“A little while ago I did this little hack with the Small Cutting Board Herringbone from Kmart x 4 to make a top on top of my cube shelves,” she captioned the post. “Just need to secure them on, which my hubby said he’ll do for me.”

She went on to explain how Kmart has a range of wooden boards to fit a variety of shelves.

“There are a lot of platters and boards in Kmart to fit all different sizes of units,” the Western Australian resident wrote. “Try and pick a style with a pattern so that it blends in together well. I love the pattern on this herringbone it just works for my space, and it matches the flooring colour.”

Samantha told Better Homes and Garden that she used a sealant to adhere the boards to the shelving top and then filled the gaps with a gap filler.

Image: Instagram @kmarthackqueen. Kmart storage hack.

Hundreds flooded the comments section, amazed at yet another one of Samantha’s “genius” hacks.

One person wrote: “Very clever! You wouldn’t even know!!! Looks so seamless.”

Another person commented, “Wow, would not have thought of doing that. It looks great and very unique.”

The wooden board retails for $15. Image: Kmart storage hack.

Countless Kmart shoppers who have also purchased the board have noted how high-quality the versatile home item is, despite it only being $15.

“Great quality, really heavy duty, looks good too,” one five-star reviewer wrote online.

A second person said, “This will make a lovely present, as [it] looks expensive but [is] affordable.”

Like all Kmart products that go viral on social media, this board has become a bestseller, so if you see it in stock, we highly recommend grabbing it before it sells out.

