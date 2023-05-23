Dyson Has Finally Joined the Robot Vacuum Game

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Yes, you read that correctly, Dyson has announced its powerful entrance into the robot vacuum world, aiming to suck up all the competition. Introducing the Dyson 360 Vis Nav.

The machine is fitted with 360 vision and the power of a regular Dyson vacuum to ensure a deep clean across a wide variety of floor types, but we’ll touch more on that later.

Let’s find out more about Dyson’s new robot vacuum and what makes it so special.

How is the Dyson robot vacuum different from others?

Obviously, there’s no shortage of robot vacuums in the market right now, so what makes the Dyson 360 Vis Nav any different?

Well, for one, it’s not round, which seems to be the go-to design type for these machines. Instead, Dyson’s robot vacuum is in a ‘D’ shape, ensuring that it can get as close to the wall as possible.

According to the company, the Dyson robot vacuum is the most powerful in the market, boasting six times the suction of other machines.

“A robot vacuum cleaner should not be a novelty. We know there are many frustrations with current robot vacuum cleaners – some have low suction power, or inefficient navigation systems which means that they often get stuck and don’t do a proper job of vacuuming,” Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer said about the company’s new robot vacuum. “Dyson engineers have focused on developing machines that overcome these challenges and which increasingly anticipate our needs, understand its environment and operate autonomously,” Dyson continued.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum is also jam-packed with smart features that set it apart from its competitors, so let’s take a closer look.

What features does it have?

From a new style of brush bar to intelligent navigation, this little baby offers a whole lot in a small package. Here’s what you can expect when taking the Vis Nav home with you.

The below comes via statements from Dyson on the new robot vacuum.

Triple-action brush bar: This combines a “soft ‘Fluffy’ nylon, for large debris pick up on hard floors; anti-static carbon fibre filaments for fine dust pick up on hard floors; and stiff nylon bristles to dig into carpets”.

The ability to clean right to the edges of walls: Dyson has employed something called a ‘side edge actuator’ to redirect suction to the side when the Vis Nav cleans alongside walls. “ Wall-follow sensors allow it to get up to the edge of a room and follow the wall, deploying the actuator to pick up dust from the edge”.

Dyson has employed something called Wall-follow sensors allow it to get up to the edge of a room and follow the wall, deploying the actuator to pick up dust from the edge”. Independent cleaning: By pairing the Vis Nav robot vacuum with the MyDyson App, folks can set and forget the cleaning of their homes. “Features on the app include the ability to create, customise and schedule zones. Owners can define zones in their home and set it [the robot vacuum] to clean at specific times of the day”. We’ve tried this, and it’s very simple to use.

By pairing the Vis Nav robot vacuum with the It will learn your space: When setting up the Vis Nav, you’ll be able to have the robot vacuum map out your space (it can hold up to 10 maps). It will then intelligently navigate its way around the area. It can climb up to 21mm and under furniture up to 99mm in height. It also has a light for cleaning up dark areas, and 26 sensors for obstacle avoidance. Thanks to its 360-degree vision system, it will also see where it needs to clean as well as remember where it’s already been.

When setting up the Vis Nav, you’ll be able to have the robot vacuum map out your space (it can hold up to 10 maps). It will then intelligently navigate its way around the area. It Whole machine HEPA filtration: If you’re concerned about air quality in your home, Dyson has considered this for you. A “fully sealed HEPA filtration system traps dust and seals in 99.99 per cent of particles as microscopically small as 0.1 microns – the size of pet dander and diesel soot”.

If you’re concerned about air quality in your home, Dyson has considered this for you. A “fully sealed HEPA filtration system traps dust and seals in 99.99 per cent of particles as microscopically small as 0.1 microns – the size of pet dander and diesel soot”. Four cleaning modes: Like other Dyson models, the Vis Nav robot vacuum comes with different cleaning modes depending on your needs. “Auto mode to analyse dust levels and automatically optimise suction power; Quick mode to top-up cleaning for open areas; Quiet mode for quieter cleans and longer run time; and Boost mode for maximum suction and a deeper clean.”

Like other Dyson models, the Vis Nav robot vacuum comes with different cleaning modes depending on your needs. “Auto mode to analyse dust levels and automatically optimise suction power; Quick mode to top-up cleaning for open areas; Quiet mode for quieter cleans and longer run time; and Boost mode for maximum suction and a deeper clean.” Clever charging: The battery on this thing is set to last about 50 minutes (on an auto-clean setting). It’s not incredibly long, but the vacuum will make its way to a charging station to get the juice it needs to finish its job, all on its own.

Probably our favourite part of the whole thing, however, is that the Vis Nav robot vacuum will show you the ‘white hot’ areas in your home that have the most dust build-up in its map of your space. So, if you’re interested to know where you’ve been doing a bad job of cleaning, a peek at the app post-use will shame you help you with that.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav is available from May 25, 2023, priced at $2,399 at Dyson.com.au and your local Dyson Demo store.