How to Make This 3-Step Baked Ricotta That’ll Impress Your Pals

As you may know by now, we’ve been pulling together a list of simple recipes and cooking hacks as shared by the 2023 contestants of The Great Australian Bake Off. In our Bake Off at Home series, we’ve been treated to sweet treats, guides to baking bread and a hack for using baking paper. Today, we’re looking at a guide to baked ricotta from Ilona Nicola.

On this recipe, Nicola said, “All my inspiration for hosting dinner parties comes from Betty Crocker’s Picture Cook Book published in 1956. ‘The homemaker with a plan has good food to serve, has had time for some interesting activity during the day, has a home that is tidy but with a lived-in look. She has a relaxed spirit.'”

“Failing that, I ply my guests (and myself) with plenty of wine and make this recipe for baked ricotta. Because how can you go wrong with baked cheese?”

Here’s how you can make it too.

Bake Off at Home: Ilona Nicola’s baked ricotta recipe

What you’ll need for your ricotta:

500g traditional firm ricotta (avoid the sloppy stuff that comes in a tub)

60ml (1/4 cup) extra-virgin olive oil (infused oils such as garlic or lemon work so well)

3 tbsp finely chopped fresh herbs (thyme is nice, and so is mint)

1/3 cup finely grated cheese (parmesan, pecorino, halloumi, or whatever you have at hand)

Lots of flaky salt and cracked pepper

Directions for your ricotta:

Preheat the oven to 220°C. Mix all ingredients together until thoroughly combined. Transfer to an oven-proof dish and bake for 10-15 minutes until golden. Serve with fresh bread. I make my own because that’s who I am. But, channel your inner Betty and buy your bread so that you may have a relaxed spirit.