Womanizer Released the World’s First Shower Head Sex Toy, So Naturally I Had One Installed

Friends, the latest in sex toy technology is here. Sexual wellness company Womanizer has released the world’s first-ever shower head sex toy known as the Wave. Why did they create such a toy? Well, a recent survey conducted by the brand showed that 60 per cent of women have already masturbated in the shower or bathtub, and 41 per cent remember that their first time using water to masturbate was before they turned 18. As many as 29 per cent of women worldwide masturbate at least bi-weekly in the shower, so a shower head designed for masturbation was naturally the next step.

The development of the Wave took more than three years, spanning two prototype iterations, nine research projects, 60 interviews, 100 different samples tested, and 4,000 questionnaire responses, so you know this little squirter is going to be good — but just how good?

Well, Womanizer gave us one to try ahead of launch, and we have some thoughts! But first, allow us to answer all your burning questions about the new Wave.

How does the Womanizer Wave work?

The Womanizer Wave has three types of jets that have been created for both masturbation and general shower use. The first is the Pleasure Jet, which is a constant stream of rhythmic stimulation (and my personal favourite). Next up is the Pleasure Whirl, which is a little swirly stream that keeps things interesting by changing motion and rhythm. And finally, you’ve got the Powder Rain, which is a gentle, mist-like rain.

Conveniently, you only need one hand to control everything from the stream to the intensity using the slider button on the shaft of the shower head. And speaking from experience, you’ll need your other hand to brace yourself when you climax.

Does the water go up your vagina?

No, the focus of the stream should be around the hood and clitoris rather than the opening of the vagina, so no water should actually end up inside you. If you’re concerned about hygiene (as you should be with all sex toys), the shower head shouldn’t actually come into contact with your vulva — so you will only need to clean the shower head like you would your usual shower head.

What’s it like to masturbate with?

I’ll start off by saying that if you’ve ever masturbated with a showerhead, it’s similar, only much more targeted. I’d recommend playing around with the different settings and intensities before diving into your first session. Once you figure out which stream (or combo) is going to get you there, make sure you’re in a good position for climaxing because it won’t be long before you go weak in the knees.

The first time I came, I found that the Pleasure Jet was my go-to setting; the second time, I was a little more adventurous and decided to test out the Whirl setting just to see how it would mix it up, and it didn’t let me down either. The only setting I didn’t love for masturbating was the Powder Rain one, but boy, does it make for a delightful shower when you crank up the intensity. Even my boyfriend loves it.

Overall, am I glad my shower head now doubles as a sex toy? Absolutely. Is it worth the $179? Hell yeah!

Can you use the Womanizer Wave with a partner?

I’d say it’s probably more for solo play, but if you and your partner are into a little mutual masturbation or want to try it as foreplay to shower sex, you definitely can.

How easy is it to install?

It’s super easy to install if you have a handset showerhead, you literally just unscrew your old one and pop in the Wave.

Will people know my new showerhead is actually a sex toy?

No. If you didn’t know it was a sex toy, you’d just think it was one of those super fancy shower heads. It’s really discreet like that.

Will this increase my water bill?

It shouldn’t, but I guess that depends on how long you spend in the shower. Womanizer’s Wave was designed with EcoSmart technology, so it allows for a 60 per cent reduction in water consumption compared to traditional products.

Where can you get the Womanizer Wave?

They dropped on Lovehoney today (June 1) and retails at $179 — which is a pretty decent price point when you think about the fact that you’re getting a deluxe shower head and a sex toy in one.

You can buy the Womanizer Wave here.