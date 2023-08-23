Here Are The 10 Horniest Suburbs In Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After collating the top 10 suburbs with the highest rate of sex toy purchases late last year, Aussie sexual health brand Girls Get Off has dropped a definitive list of where Australia’s horniest peeps live. As juicy as they cum, right?

To celebrate these new findings, the brand is offering a cheeky 15% off its entire sex toy range if your local neighbourhood makes the cut. So, let’s find out if you’re eligible to get down and dirty like your neighbours, shall we?

10. Norwood

Coming in real hot at number 10, we’ve got Norwood. It appears there’s more to this leafy Eastern Adelaide suburb than initially meets the eye.

9. Preston

With its cool inner-north aura, it’s no surprise the people of Preston know the definition of a good time.

8. Cairns

The home of sun, swimming and… sex? That’s what you call the optimal combination for happiness.

7. Mosman

Finally, some representation from our Sydney mates!

6. Strathfield

And again! Someone’s clearly got their priorities straight.

5. Dubbo

This regional NSW town might be miles away from the state’s CBD, but that hasn’t stopped the folks who live there from putting their best foot vibe forward.

4. Fremantle

Dare we say…West does it best?

3. Gold Coast

It’s clear the theme parks aren’t this city’s only attraction.

2. Geelong

In true underdog style, regional Victoria takes the second place reins.

1. Bondi

And finally — coming in first as the horniest city in Australia, we have the one and only Bondi. Perhaps a solo session a day is the to getting up at 5.30am and running the entirety of the boardwalk?

Either way, if you’re keen to join your neighbours and get your hands on one of your own, head to Girls Get Off to browse its full range of high-tech sex toys. From the ‘Tiff’ dual pleasure vibrator to the small but mighty ‘Missy’ — there’s something available that’ll tickle any pickle.

Tiff, $169

Don’t forget, you’ll get a cheeky 15% off the brand’s entire vibrator range if you happen to be local to any of the horniest cities. Just type in the code ‘postcode15’ at the checkout to activate the discount. Happy shopping!