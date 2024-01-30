Womanizer Next: Meet the Sex Toy That Reportedly Had Testers Squirting for the First Time

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Happy Tuesday, pleasure seekers! Womanizer has officially dropped a new sex toy that it is calling ‘the next generation of pleasure,’ and we’re mighty excited to learn more. Aren’t you?

As of January 30, the sexual wellness brand has introduced the Womanizer NEXT; a sex toy that has taken Womanizer’s patented Pleasure Air Technology and pushed it to become even more advanced.

Womanizer NEXT sex toy: Tell me more

If you’re familiar with the Womanizer brand, you may be aware that 10 years ago, it launched what it states was the first Pleasure Air Technology sex toy (designed to simulate the sensation of oral sex on the clitoris).

Now, a decade later, it has shared a fresh (and seemingly better) take on this tech. The new Pleasure Air Technology built into the Womanizer NEXT sex toy claims to not only produce a sucking sensation, but you can customise the speed of the suction and the depth, too. Womanizer states this is the first technology to do so.

The new toy also offers options to slow its pulses right down to three pulses per second (compared to 20 in the older model), allowing users to really customise the sensation to their body’s preferences.

When it comes to controlling the ‘depth’ of the pulses, the sex toy’s Climax Control feature allows you to select from three options, giving you control over the intensity of the pleasure you’re experiencing.

Tobias Zegenhagen, Chief Product Officer at Womanizer, described the toy this way:

“If you think about it in terms of music, I would say that if the original Pleasure Air Technology can play single notes, 3D Pleasure Air can perform an entire symphony,” he said in a statement.

How good of a job does it do?

Well, if you really want to know, you’ll have to try for yourself. Each body is different.

But! Womanizer shared that toy testers who trialled the NEXT reported squirting for the first time when using the most intense depth setting…

Some such testers shared that “Next feels like the name suggests. It has become the next level of satisfaction for me.” Or that, “Sometimes it doesn’t feel like a machine; it’s very natural and intense” and “3D Pleasure Air technology feels meditative, deep and sonic pulsing, like soundwaves for my clitoris.”

Per Womanizer’s research, 94 per cent of sex toy testers reported they reached orgasm with the NEXT, 80 per cent said they experienced multiple orgasms, and 70 per cent said their orgasms were more intense.

Consider our interest piqued.

Another element worth noting with this toy is that it’s apparently the quietest in the entire Womanizer range.

The NEXT has subwoofer speaker technology built in to create a “noiseless experience,” Womanizer has shared. Which, if true, is obviously a huge plus for sex toy users.

Other useful specs to know about are that it has 14 intensity settings, Womanizer’s After Glow feature (a gentle come-down after an orgasm), Smart Silence settings (it’ll only buzz when in contact with skin), and it’s waterproof.

Intrigued? So are we.

You can grab the Womanizer NEXT sex toy for $319.95 from the Lovehoney website here. It comes (lol) in Dark Purple, Sage, and Black.

