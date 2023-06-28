Take a Bite Out of Your Bills This EOFY With These SIM-Only and Prepaid Bargains

The end of the financial year is fast approaching, but there are still a few great deals available for latecomers seeking a way to cut their monthly mobile phone plan bill down to size.

Got a little longer to spend looking at potential candidates? The good news is that you’ve got plenty to choose from.

The first cab off the rank here is the Tangerine 32GB Mobile SIM. This no-contract mobile plan includes unlimited local calls and texts, unlimited calls and texts to 15 international destinations, a 500GB data bank and 4G speeds of up to 100Mbps on the Telstra network.

Ordinarily, signing up for this plan gives you 32GB to work with each calendar month. However, as part of a time-limited promotion, those who sign up before the end of July will score themselves double that for the first six months. That works out to be 64GB per month, for a total of 384GB over the full duration.

While the offer above is a strong one as far as SIM-only plans go, those after something of the prepaid variety may be better served by the likes of Kogan Mobile. A prepaid plan means locking in your costs ahead of time, and this particular provider is currently offering some pretty substantial discounts on its 365-day-long expiry plans.

These promotions are slated to expire at the end of June 2023. You can find the full list below.

Our pick of the lot here is the Kogan Mobile Large 365-Day Flex plan. This prepaid plan is usually priced at $270 and comes with 300GB of data, but is currently available for $135 instead.

Like all of Kogan’s mobile plans, this one is powered by the Vodafone 3G and Vodafone 4G networks. It includes unlimited calls and texts within Australia, plus the ability to earn Qantas Frequent Flyer points with every dollar spent. International calls and roaming are also available as add-ons if you need them.

Don’t need quite so many gigabytes? Do you like the idea of locking in a long expiry plan at a discounted price this EOFY? Catch Connect might have what you’re looking for, courtesy of a timely discount on its 365-Day Plan.

This prepaid plan comes with 120GB of data, which works out to be exactly 10GB for each month in the year. It’s powered by the Optus 4G mobile network and comes with unlimited standard national talk & text.

However, there are a few key omissions here. For instance, you don’t find any 5G connectivity. This Catch Mobile phone plan also lacks any international or roaming inclusions. That said, you can add 100 minutes of calls to 32 selected destinations for an extra $5 per month.

As mentioned, you’ll pay $109 rather than the usual $150 if you sign up before the 4th of July.

Of course, if you don’t like to put a number on your data needs then Felix is the obvious choice. This provider is currently running a promotion for new signups that knocks 50 per cent off the cost of your first three months with them if you sign up before the end of July.

While this deal is only available to new customers, all you need to do to take advantage is use the promo code FELIX50 at checkout.

Priced at $35 per month, a Felix Mobile subscription includes unlimited local calls and texts, 4G coverage anywhere you would be covered by Vodafone and unlimited downloads and uploads.

Gigabyte guzzlers will be subject to a speed limit of 20Mpbs, there’s no 5G and international calls cost an extra $5 per month. Still, those caveats are easy to look past if you like the idea of unlimited data and are keen to start the new financial year with a fresh new mobile provider.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.