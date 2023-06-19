11 Major Announcements From Netflix’s 2023 Tudum Event

Netflix’s fan event Tudum returned over the weekend, and this time it all took place live from Brazil with one of the largest and most passionate crowds in attendance. Those of us not in Brazil could keep up with the event via Netflix’s live stream, but if you missed it, here’s the news from Tudum you need to know about.

The biggest announcements from Netflix Tudum 2023

Extraction

The second movie in Chris Hemsworth’s action series was just released mere days ago, but the actor appeared at Tudum alongside director Sam Hargrave to announce they’re not done with Extraction.

Extraction 3 is now confirmed to be in development. Maybe they’ll go for a 33-minute one-shot this time?

This just in from #TUDUM:@chrishemsworth announced that Extraction 3 is in the works! — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) June 17, 2023

Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things 5 is still a ways off, but we did receive a major casting announcement at Tudum. Terminator star Linda Hamilton is officially joining the final season. We want it now.

🚨Breaking News From #TUDUM🚨



Linda Hamilton is joining the cast of Stranger Things 5! pic.twitter.com/AxC5fp3965 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 17, 2023

The Witcher – Season 3

Henry Cavill’s final appearance as The Witcher is but a few weeks away, and the cast arrived on stage to a roaring crowd to debut this epic action-packed scene from Season 3.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 drops on June 29, and Volume 2 arrives on July 27.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender was a formative part of many childhoods, but the live-action movie did not live up to expectations. Now Netflix is trying its hand with a new live-action series. Tudum showed off a first look at the characters and a teaser of that iconic opening sequence. The series will arrive in 2024.

Meet Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, coming 2024. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/FqDORUrTEC — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 17, 2023

Bridgerton – Season 3

Your first look at Bridgerton Season 3 has arrived, and it puts Penelope and Colin’s romance in the spotlight.

Do contain your excitement. Your first look at Bridgerton Season 3 has arrived. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/m5icMZACvM — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) June 17, 2023

Emily in Paris – Season 4

The latest news from Tudum on the TV show everyone loves to hate-watch is that Emily In Paris will be jetting off to Rome in Season 4. I don’t understand why the title of the series does not change with each location change, but then again, not a lot makes sense in this show.

Heartstopper – Season 2

The heartwarming queer YA series Heartstopper will be dropping its second season soon, and in celebration, Netflix gave us the opening scene and the episode titles from the new season. Season 2 will release on August 3.

3 Body Problem

The next big series from the Game of Thrones creators is 3 Body Problem, an adaptation of the successful novels by Liu Cixin. At Tudum, Netflix dropped the first teaser for the sci-fi series that stars Eiza González, Benedict Wong and John Bradley. It will be released in January 2024.

Squid Game – Season 2

Squid Game remains the biggest series of all time on Netflix and work on Season 2 seems to be moving quickly. At Tudum 2023 came the news of new Squid Game cast members, including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-guen.

Rebel Moon

Rebel Moon, which is basically Zack Snyder’s Star Wars, made an appearance at Tudum ahead of its split movie release. The sci-fi movie is sure to be the hit of the holidays as it releases on December 22, and you can get a glimpse of what to expect in the new behind-the-scenes featurette.

One Piece

Netflix has tried its hand at anime live-action adaptations before (cough, Cowboy Bebop), and it’s attempting to do it again with the much-loved One Piece series. The first teaser of the series was revealed by the cast at Tudum, so prepare your hot takes. One Piece arrives on Netflix on August 31.

If any of the above projects pique your interest you’ll be able to find them streaming on Netflix in due time.