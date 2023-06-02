‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Here's How You Can Watch Netflix's 2023 Tudum Event In Australia

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 51 seconds ago: June 2, 2023 at 5:07 pm
Filed to:Entertainment
moviesnetflixstreamingtv shows
Here’s How You Can Watch Netflix’s 2023 Tudum Event In Australia
Images: Netflix

Netflix has grown into a content giant over the recent years, to the point it now has its very own online fan event: Netflix Tudum. Named in honour of the Netflix opening jingle, Tudum always brings big news, reveals and announcements about the streaming service’s upcoming movies and TV shows.

This year’s Tudum is taking place live in Brazil, and Netflix has dropped all the details you need to tune in.

When is Netflix Tudum?

Here’s How You Can Watch Netflix’s 2023 Tudum Event In Australia

Netflix’s Tudum is looking a little different this time around, with things taking place live and in person in São Paulo, Brazil.

The event is taking place on June 18, and it will be an early start for Aussies, with the announcements beginning at 6:30 am AEST. 

How to watch Tudum

Audiences will be able to tune into Tudum live or on-demand after the event on Netflix’s YouTube channel. 

Which stars, shows and movies will be there?

avatar the last airbender netflix
Netflix Tudum 2023. Image: John Staub/Netflix

Now let’s get to the good stuff: the announcements.

Netflix has a packed slate of content coming out in the near future, and many of the stars of these films and series will be there in Brazil to drop behind-the-scenes secrets and new teasers of their projects.

Slated to appear live in Brazil is:

  • Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger – Fubar
  • Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone
  • Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
  • Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – 3 Body Problem
  • Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – The Witcher
  • Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon
  • Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The Last Airbender
  • Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – Sintonia
  • Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – One Piece
  • André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – Elite
  • Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton
  • India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  • Maisa – Back to 15
  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet – Never Have I Ever
  • Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina – The Archies
  • Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann – All the Light We Cannot See
Here’s How You Can Watch Netflix’s 2023 Tudum Event In Australia
Netflix Tudum 2023. Image: Netflix

Other guests and shows set to make an appearance at Netflix Tudum 2023 include:

  • An appearance from Stranger Things
  • Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday – Wednesday
  • Squid Game
  • Squid Game: The Challenge
  • Penn Badgley – You
  • Lily Collins – Emily In Paris
  • Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Lift
  • Pedro Alonso – BERLIN
  • Nick and Vanessa Lachey – Love is Blind
  • Chloe Veitch – Too Hot to Handle
  • Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the cast of Cobra Kai
  • Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell – Heartstopper
  • Omar Sy – Lupin
  • John Boyega, Teyonah Parris – They Cloned Tyrone
  • Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández – Through My Window: Across The Sea
  • Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow – The Chosen One
  • Golda Rosheuvel – Bridgerton

That’s all the info we have right now, but stay tuned because we’ll bring you a round-up of all the announcements from the big event once they’re done.

This article has been updated since its original publish date. 

