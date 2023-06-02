Here’s How You Can Watch Netflix’s 2023 Tudum Event In Australia

Netflix has grown into a content giant over the recent years, to the point it now has its very own online fan event: Netflix Tudum. Named in honour of the Netflix opening jingle, Tudum always brings big news, reveals and announcements about the streaming service’s upcoming movies and TV shows.

This year’s Tudum is taking place live in Brazil, and Netflix has dropped all the details you need to tune in.

When is Netflix Tudum?

Netflix’s Tudum is looking a little different this time around, with things taking place live and in person in São Paulo, Brazil.

The event is taking place on June 18, and it will be an early start for Aussies, with the announcements beginning at 6:30 am AEST.

How to watch Tudum

Audiences will be able to tune into Tudum live or on-demand after the event on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

Which stars, shows and movies will be there?

Now let’s get to the good stuff: the announcements.

Netflix has a packed slate of content coming out in the near future, and many of the stars of these films and series will be there in Brazil to drop behind-the-scenes secrets and new teasers of their projects.

Slated to appear live in Brazil is:

Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Fubar

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone

Chase Stokes – Outer Banks

Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – 3 Body Problem

Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – The Witcher

Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The Last Airbender

Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – Sintonia

Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – One Piece

André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – Elite

Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton

India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Maisa – Back to 15

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet – Never Have I Ever

Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina – The Archies

Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann – All the Light We Cannot See

Other guests and shows set to make an appearance at Netflix Tudum 2023 include:

An appearance from Stranger Things

Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday – Wednesday

Squid Game

Squid Game: The Challenge

Penn Badgley – You

Lily Collins – Emily In Paris

Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Lift

Pedro Alonso – BERLIN

Nick and Vanessa Lachey – Love is Blind

Chloe Veitch – Too Hot to Handle

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the cast of Cobra Kai

Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell – Heartstopper

Omar Sy – Lupin

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris – They Cloned Tyrone

Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández – Through My Window: Across The Sea

Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow – The Chosen One

Golda Rosheuvel – Bridgerton

That’s all the info we have right now, but stay tuned because we’ll bring you a round-up of all the announcements from the big event once they’re done.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.