‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

Mismatch Your Duvet Cover for the Fluffiest Bed

Lindsey Ellefson

Published 6 hours ago: June 8, 2023 at 8:30 am -
Filed to:bed
beddingblanketsduvetfurnituremattresspillowsleep
Mismatch Your Duvet Cover for the Fluffiest Bed
Photo: Olga Nikiforova, Shutterstock

Your bed can look as luxurious, warm, and fluffy as they do in catalogues and magazines. Gravity isn’t going to make it easy and will pull down even your thickest blanket, but fortunately, there’s a simple way to make your bedspread look more voluminous than usual.

Mismatch your duvet cover

This tip comes from TikTokker @Nalae.co, who recently shared how to get the “fluffiest bed ever.” You need a bedspread that is one size too big for your duvet cover. Here, watch:

By stuffing a too-big duvet into a too-small cover, you’ll expand the cover with extra fluff. Make sure the duvet cover size corresponds to the size of your actual mattress, though, so it’s not too small to cover your bed. Only the bedspread you stuff inside should be mismatched, and it should be one size bigger than your mattress and cover.

Picking the right duvet cover

Maximise your fluff by getting a cover that is, itself, fluffy.

Stay away from flat covers or ones made of heavy materials and aim for light materials that won’t drag down. When stuffing your cover, try the “burrito” or “tie” methods to limit the amount of frustration you experience stuffing the over-large bedspread into its new container. And for added fluffiness all around, don’t forget your throw pillows.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.