Mismatch Your Duvet Cover for the Fluffiest Bed

Your bed can look as luxurious, warm, and fluffy as they do in catalogues and magazines. Gravity isn’t going to make it easy and will pull down even your thickest blanket, but fortunately, there’s a simple way to make your bedspread look more voluminous than usual.

Mismatch your duvet cover

This tip comes from TikTokker @Nalae.co, who recently shared how to get the “fluffiest bed ever.” You need a bedspread that is one size too big for your duvet cover. Here, watch:

By stuffing a too-big duvet into a too-small cover, you’ll expand the cover with extra fluff. Make sure the duvet cover size corresponds to the size of your actual mattress, though, so it’s not too small to cover your bed. Only the bedspread you stuff inside should be mismatched, and it should be one size bigger than your mattress and cover.

Picking the right duvet cover

Maximise your fluff by getting a cover that is, itself, fluffy.

Stay away from flat covers or ones made of heavy materials and aim for light materials that won’t drag down. When stuffing your cover, try the “burrito” or “tie” methods to limit the amount of frustration you experience stuffing the over-large bedspread into its new container. And for added fluffiness all around, don’t forget your throw pillows.