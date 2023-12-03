Sleeping in the summer heat can be pretty miserable. Of course, having air conditioning helps tremendously, but if you’re feeling hot when you go to bed, falling and staying asleep can be hard — especially if you’re a hot sleeper.

And as cosy as your thick, fluffy duvet may be, you probably don’t need that kind of weight in the warmer months. But why spend money buying something lighter, when you can use your doona cover as a summer bedspread? Here’s what to know.

You should use your doona cover as a summer bedspread

Thanks to our modern, climate-controlled homes, we tend to think of our bedding as being year-round — perhaps with the exception of flannel sheets — but this is a relatively recent mindset.

Before the days of central heat, or any type of air conditioning, the type of bedding you used depended on the season. Heavier quilts came out of storage when temperatures started to drop each fall, then switched out for lightweight bedspreads come spring.

The benefits

Fortunately, if you’ve invested in a duvet and a cover (or two), you already have what you need to make a similar seasonal switch.

One of the biggest advantages of opting to use a doona (and cover) instead of a comforter — which is traditionally used without a cover — is the ability to easily remove and wash the cover on its own. Of course, the same is true when you use a duvet cover (without the insert) as a summer bedspread, allowing you to toss it in the washer with the rest of your bedding.

It’s also easy to style. When you picked out your duvet cover originally, you may have taken the rest of the room’s decor into consideration. So, if having a cohesive look is important to you, you can achieve it without having to search for a new, lighter bedspread or quilt to match your space.