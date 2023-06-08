How to Watch the Man City v Inter Champions League Final Live in Australia

Get ready, football fans. The final for the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League competition is fast approaching. If you’re keen to see Man City and Inter Milan go head-to-head in the biggest match of the season, here’s everything you need to know about watching it in Australia.

Let’s dive in, folks.

When is the UEFA Champions League final?

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final will take place on June 11, 2023, at a bright and early 5:00 am AEST. The game will be played at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

The Round of 16 started on February 15, 2023, Quarter-finals ran from April 12, and Semi-finals went down from May 9.

Who is set to be playing?

As mentioned above, the two teams who have made it to the UEFA Champions League grand final for 2023 are Man City and Inter Milan. Presently, it looks like Man City is the favourite of the two teams, but let’s see where things land on the morning of, shall we?

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League grand final in Australia?

Stan Sport has the broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League in Australia, so this is where you will find all matches, including the final game, for the 2022/23 season. Coverage is set to kick off from 4:30 am AEST, if you want the full experience, (and don’t care about losing more sleep).

A Stan Sport add-on is an additional $15 per month on top of your regular Stan membership fee (which ranges from $10 to $21 per month). You can sign up for a seven-day free trial if you like, however.

If you’d like to read more about the Champions League comp, you can do so here. And if you’d like to stay across other sports streaming live in Australia, read more here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.