Pack Your Bags: Seafolly Just Dropped a Range That’s Perfect for Your Euro Summer

If you’re a part of the masses that are jetting off for a Euro summer this year, we’ve got some good news for you. Australian swimwear label Seafolly has just launched its Summer Wonderland collection, and it’s demanding to be packed and worn while sipping on limoncello on an island.

The range kind of has an ’80s tropicana theme and takes inspiration from the native Australian seascape and carefree summers, and is full of bralettes, bucket hats, bikinis, one pieces, beach bags, sarongs and more.

Want to catch a glimpse of the new collection before stocking up for your next holiday? Of course, you do!

Shop Seafolly’s Summer Wonderland Collection here

Sea Dive Slide Tri in Rockmelon, $69.95

One of the best parts about buying Seafolly’s triangle bikinis, aside from how flattering they are, is that you can mix and match them with different colourways. So if you’re feeling both neon orange and pink, you can create the perfect pair.

Sea Skin Sarong in Vivid Green, $129.95

We’re huge fans of the sarong, and thrilled to see just how many beautiful colours, prints, and patterns Seafolly is releasing in this collection.

Sea Skin Ring Front Bralette Bikini Top in Fuchsia Rose, $119.95

If you’re not really a triangle string bikini kind of gal, this bralette offers your girls a little more support, comfort and durability — especially if you know you’ll be diving off boats and rocks into blue lagoons of water all day.

Sea Skin Mesh Skirt in Fuchsia Rose, $109.95

Don’t forget the matching cover-up to wear while you’re getting lunch or riding a Vespa home?

Sea Skin Mesh Cover Up in Vivid Green, $169.95

If pink’s not your colour, you can always opt for this little aqua number. It’s the perfect day-to-night dress for all those balmy evenings eating pasta.

Sea Skin Rib Knit Short in Green, $129.95

Okay, but this little set is perfect for days when you’re travelling from country to country on buses and planes. You can be both comfy and cute in this knitted green set.

Under The Sea Tote Bag in White, $89.95

What’s a Euro summer round-up without a beach bag recommendation? This one’s big, bright and can double as a carry-on if you need a little more room in your luggage.

Now, these are just a few of our top picks from the new collection, but you can check out Seafolly’s full range here.