How to Get In on Seafolly’s Summer Beach Party and Score Yourself Major Freebies

Tiffany Forbes

Published 39 mins ago: November 11, 2022 at 12:03 pm -
Image: Seafolly
I am a sucker for summer and the feeling of warm rays beating down on my skin. I know this because I spend the entirety of winter waiting for the cold to head right on out, mostly so I can get back out there and enjoy my sunny morning beach walks, have smoothies on the porch and plan Saturday night rooftop drinks with my friends again.

If you find yourself in a similar boat, and your mood is co-dependent on the amount of sun we have in the sky — have I got the ideal day for you!

To kickstart our favourite season, our friends over at Seafolly Australia are hosting a colossal giveaway at North Bondi’s Surf Life Saving Club on Thursday, 1st December — the first official day of summer — from 7.30am – 11:00am.

Image: Seafolly

As the saying goes, the early bird gets the worm, and the worm, in this case, it’s one you won’t want to miss. Why? Seafolly Australia is spending the morning handing out a thousand (yes, a THOUSAND) custom prize packs (!!!!) which include beach bags, towels, gift vouchers, and more to prep you for the best beach season yet, as well as any summer vacations you’ve got planned come Christmas break time.

There will also be a bunch of refreshments on offer, as well as live music, photo opportunities, competitions and giveaways to enjoy all morning long.

So, bring your friends, family, kids or your neighbours from down the road and enjoy an epic morning on the beach full of sun (hopefully), fun and, most importantly, freebies — because I mean, seriously, who doesn’t love free stuff?! I want to see it in your Google calendar, stat.

If you want to check out the full details of the event and a map to the event location, head here. See you there, friends!

