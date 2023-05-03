4 Sex Toys Under $100 That’ll Spice Up Your Solo Sessions

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We’d argue that there’s never a bad time to treat yourself to a vibrator. Like c’mon — if you’re going to drop $100 on a boutique moisturiser at Mecca, it’s only fair you hold your sexual health and wellness in equal regard, right? So, here’s your sign to treat yourself to a new toy, stat.

Now, regardless of whether you’re a first-time buyer or a seasoned professional, it can be daunting (read: completely nauseating) scanning SexyLand’s aisles or attempting to pick the right one for you in a sea of dildos, clit massagers, butt plugs and penis sleeves online.

But, to help steer you in the right direction, let us introduce you to the legends at Moments Condoms — an Australian-founded sexual health and wellness company responsible for dropping a pretty epic new sex toy range.

Featuring four different vibrators — Baddie, CEO, Vibin’ and Mood — they’re specifically made for those with vulvas in mind, and are optimally designed with a pleasure-focus at their very core.

“Moments believes that [anyone with a vulva] has the right to access high-quality sexual health and wellness products and services, regardless of their age, background, or lifestyle, which is why we were driven to create an affordable and stylish pleasure toy range,” Nikhil Daftary, Managing Director of Moments Condoms said.

On that note, to celebrate its launch, Moments Condoms wants to help you get your hands on one of these babies for 20% off between May 1 and June 30 with the code ‘PLEASURE20‘, so let’s check out what’s on offer, shall we?

Designed to let you become your own CEO of pleasure, this tongue-shaped vibrator features a whopping 10 different vibration modes and offers up to 80 minutes of solo or couples play on every full charge. And thank god for that because when we tell you there’s nothing worse than a vibe going bust in the middle of a solid session, we mean it.

Shop the CEO for $60 here.

Described by Moments as “a toy for the bold”, we can only imagine that this vibrator — featuring 10 different vibration modes and a remote control for hands-free play (!!!) — is going to be a bold purchase, but in the absolute best way possible. Though we guess there’s really only one way to find out, so go on, you know you want to.

Shop the Baddie for $68 here.

Taking things up a notch, we’ve got the compact Vibin’ palm vibrator with remote control. Perfect for travel, this baby just slides into any pocket of your suitcase or bag for on-the-go use. It’s also got an upgraded 120 minutes of full charge battery life, so you won’t have to awkwardly charge it mid-hotel room.

To sweeten the deal, it also offers 10 different vibrations from light to intense pulses, meaning you’ll have enough settings to never get bored.

Shop the Vibin’ for $72 here.

Saving the best until last, we have the sex toy of all sex toys — Moments’ Mood vibrator. Featuring two separate ends for double the fun, this toy is made to set the mood for a spicy solo date. It’s also completely waterproof if you want to take it from the bed to the shower and is also made with soft silicone for easy clean-up.

Shop the Mood for $96 here.