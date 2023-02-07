David Jones x Frenchie Is a Valentine’s-Day Pop Up Dedicated to Pleasure… And Pastries

Treat yourself to a little self-love this Valentine’s Day, people. David Jones has announced it will be selling sex toys in store for the first time with a V-Day-inspired pop-up hosted alongside Australian sexual wellness brand, Frenchie.

The sexy David Jones pop-up store will only have its doors open for a limited time, and you’ll only find it at the flagship Elizabeth St store in Sydney. But if you’re interested in taking a peek, here’s everything you need to know.

Tell me more about David Jones’ sexual wellness pop-up store

You’ll find the David Jones x Frenchie pop-up sex toy store at the Elizabeth St store in Sydney in the intimates section. The doors will open on February 10 and folks can shop the sexual wellness collection through to February 14 (how fitting).

While at the pop-up store, you’ll be able to get hands-on Frenchie’s bestselling dual motor flexible vibrator, The Double Entendre, and its brand new mini vibrator, The Petit Eiffel. And every purchase made will receive a free 100ml bottle of Frenchie’s water-based aloe Ohh La La Love Lube as well as freshly baked French croissants from French patisserie, La Renaissance.

Talk about a romantic gift!

If you can’t make it in-store for the pop-up, it’s worth pointing out that David Jones does have a fairly robust sexual wellness collection available to shop online.

David Jones category manager of beauty, Ben James Mitchell, said of the sexy new collaboration that:

“The rapid growth of the sexual wellness industry over the past few years has resulted in a growing demand for personal pleasure products from within the beauty and self-care space. “We’re pleased to be able to offer our customers the chance to shop Frenchie products in person in our flagship store with this exclusive Valentine’s Day pop-up.”

Frenchie founder and CEO, Shayne Mele, added:

“We’re honoured to be the first sexual wellness brand sold in-store at David Jones. David Jones is Australia’s most iconic department store and we’re pleased to be working alongside them to help normalise sexual wellness and pleasure.”

Having sex toys stocked in-store at a mainstream retailer like David Jones is certainly a huge step for sexual wellness, so here’s hoping this pop-up is not the last exciting announcement we see in this space.

You can learn more about David Jones’ in-store events on the website here. And if you’d like to read more about Frenchie, check out the write-up we did with them on the importance of lube next.