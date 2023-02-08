How to Introduce Couples’ Sex Toys Into Your Bedroom Sessions, According to an Expert

Sexual wellness brand We-Vibe recently announced that it has expanded its collection with the launch of the Sync 2 couple’s toy.

The latest generation of the We-Vibe Sync – a wearable vibrator – offers not only the option for partners to enjoy the toy’s vibration during penetration, but it can also be controlled remotely with the We-Connect App. The toy boasts 10 different vibration settings; a flexible design for extra comfort, and it also comes in three new colours: dusty pink, purple and green velvet. You can grab it now for $219.

If you’re new to sex toys for couples and are seeking a little guidance in that space, allow us to help. We chatted with Christine Rafe, a sex and relationship expert for We-Vibe, who offered some tips on introducing toys like the We-Vibe Sync 2 into your sex life.

Using the We-Vibe Sync 2 vibrator in partnered play

Rafe explained that the We-Vibe Sync 2 is a particularly good toy to start your journey with sex toys for couples because of its range of settings and its ability to be used for penetrative sex and external play.

For first-timers, Rafe said that ” I would suggest starting on a lower setting during non-penetrative play, so the wearer can get a feel for the toy and the partner can be involved by controlling and slowly increasing intensity based on what feels the best!”

As a whole, though, this toy is “suitable for any type of stimulation preference, from those who like soft rumbly vibrations up to high intensity”.

Additionally, “something like the We-Vibe Touch X, which is an external vibrator that can be used on the external clitoris, nipples, penis, testicles or perineum” would also be a fun option for many people.

“It’s a great starter toy for partnered play as it’s so versatile,” she stressed.

How to introduce sex toys into the bedroom

For some, the topic of introducing couples’ sex toys into the picture will be relatively stress-free. But if you’re new to this world, or your partner is, or you’ve just never chatted about it before, you may be feeling a little unsure about how to kick a conversation off.

Rafe explained that there are a few things to keep in mind. First of all, she shared that it’s important to discuss these things, always.

And if you’re worried about how the idea may be received, she shared that you should come “at the conversation from the perspective of what is already working in your sex life is a good way to introduce more pleasure as opposed to ‘replacing’ their pleasure [the pleasure they give you] with a product”.

“Starting with a general conversation about toys like ‘what is your view on sex toys/pleasure products?’, or ‘I am curious to understand your thoughts/feelings on using toys, either during solo or partnered sex, are you open to talk about this?'” is a healthy place to kick off, she said.

If, on the other hand, you and your partner are fairly open about the use of sex toys (We-Vibe or other), you can probably be a little more specific about your ideas.

Rafe suggested:

“I love how good it feels when you X, and I’m curious to also incorporate some other ways of experiencing pleasure. Are you open to talking about this?” “I’ve been learning more about my pleasure, and I’m really keen to explore/ show you what I’ve learnt, how would this feel for you?” “I know that you’ve enjoyed using X toy on your own, and I think it would be really hot to use it together, are you open to talking about this?”

Who can use the We-Vibe Sync 2?

Well, as the toy is designed for external and internal use, the We-Vibe Sync 2 can really be used by anyone. However, internal use has been designed with vulva owners in mind. For that reason, using this particular toy for penetrative use “would be best suited to those in relationships with at least one vulva-owner”, Rafe shared.

Partnered sex toys in general, however, are for everyone, baby! Rafe added that “depending on the design and style of the toy (i.e. what genitals they are designed for), you may find certain toys are more suited to you and your partner,” so do a little digging.

Some tips before you bring a toy like the We-Vibe Sync 2 into the bedroom, though (from Rafe, of course)