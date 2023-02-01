Psst: Here’s How You Can Nab Yourself a Free Vibrator From LBDO

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Australian sexual wellness brand LBDO is currently giving away 200 of its cult-favourite Essensual Vibes to celebrate the launch of its online Festival of Pleasure.

LBDO’s Festival of Pleasure runs for the month of February and aims to encourage everyone to dedicate some time to self-love and make pleasure a priority. That could mean a number of different things — literal self-pleasure, taking yourself on a date, making time for yourself to do something you love, or whatever brings you happiness. LBDO will also be releasing an educational content series on pleasure to encourage you to explore and expand your horizons.

Throughout the month, LBDO is hosting a bunch of exciting partnerships, including giveaways and gifts with purchases with some of Australia’s favourite brands, like Go-To Skincare, ettitude, 35mm Co, Modibodi, Nutra Organics, Boody, Who is Elijah, Palm Swimwear, and more.

So how can you get your hands on a free vibrator? All you have to do to score an entry into the comp and win a free Essensual Vibe is to tell LBDO in 25 words or less what pleasure means to you.

LBDO Essensual Vibe, $149.94

LBDO’s Essensual Vibe is an external clitoral vibrator that has six different vibration settings to choose from — low, medium, high, pulse, wave and tease. Designed for partnered or solo play, it’s water-proof, silky soft, and whisper quiet.

During the Pleasure Festival, you can also get your hands on LBDO’s limited edition lube that was made in collaboration with Sydney-based gin company Archie Rose to welcome, honour and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community during this year’s Sydney World Pride and Mardi Gras.

The Archie Rose x LBDO Essensual Lube ($29.95) is a natural water-based lubricant that’s made with certified organic aloe vera, Kakadu plum and quandong extract.

Interested in winning a free vibrator? You can enter here.