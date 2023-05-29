Macca’s Australia is Dropping Free Treats and Cake-Flavoured Coffee for McCafe’s 30th

It’s no secret that Australia has some of the best coffee in the world, with people all over the globe being obsessed with our coffee culture. That’s why it makes sense that McDonald’s launched the first McCafé in the world in Melbourne, which is now celebrating its 30th birthday.

That’s right, McCafé is 30 years old. Feel old yet?

To mark the special occasion, McCafé has launched a new birthday cake-flavoured latte and a coffee giveaway for Aussie customers. Who doesn’t love free coffee?

Celebrations started on Wednesday, May 24, when the limited-edition birthday cake-flavoured latte launched in McCafés. You can get yours hot or cold, but in this weather, I want to wrap my hands around a nice warm McCafé coffee.

How to get a free McCafe coffee

There are actually two ways you can land yourself a free coffee from McCafe Australia right now.

Free coffee promo number one:

On Tuesday, May 30, Macca’s Australia will be giving coffee lovers the chance to redeem a free medium hot coffee via the MyMacca’s app for one day only.

In essence, all you need to do is open the MyMacca’s app and select ‘free coffee’ under ‘My Deals’.

Free coffee promo number two:

If you thought that was all the 3oth partying McDonald’s is doing, you thought wrong. From May 24 to June 6, customers in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Townsville will be able to snag a free coffee as the McCafé van goes on an east coast tour. How bloody adorable.

Here’s where the McCafé birthday tour van will be stopping and when:

Guilfoyle Lawn, Melbourne Botanic Gardens – May 24 from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm

Mrs Macquarie’s Chair, Sydney – May 30 from 5:30 am to 2:00 pm

from to Brisbane Marathon, City Botanic Gardens, Brisbane – June 4 from 5:00 am to 1:00 pm

from to Strand Park, Townsville – June 6 from 5:30 am to 2:00 pm

Lancy Huynh, Group Brand Manager for McDonald’s Australia, said the below of the birthday announcement.

“One of the innovations we’re most proud of at McDonald’s Australia is McCafé, a homegrown idea that has turned into a global success,” “It’s a brand that was created by coffee lovers for coffee lovers, so we are extremely proud to celebrate this milestone with the experts that helped shape it – our customers right here in Australia.”

There are currently over 1,000 McCafé’s across Australia and over 4,000 globally, serving up more than 630,000 cups of coffee and hot drinks a day.

It’s safe to say that most of us enjoy a cheeky McCafé coffee every now and again. Not only does it taste delicious, but it’s also pretty budget-friendly. So, head on down to your closest McCafé to get yourself one of the limited-edition Birthday Cake flavoured Lattes or find the van on its tour to get a free coffee.

Happy 30th, McCafé!

This article has been updated with additional details since its original publish date.