Koala Just Dropped Its Biggest Sale Ever for Boxing Day

If you’re looking to nab one final deal in the home and living department before the year is through, I have some exciting news for you.

Cult-favourite mattress in a box brand Koala has announced that it’s not only kicking off its Boxing Day sales early (today) it’s also running its biggest sale to date.

The bedding and furniture brand is slinging a solid chunk of its products for 20% off at present, and the discounts will be available (granted stocks last) until January 3, 2021.

If you’re late on a Christmas gift, and want to give someone an IOU that’ll impress, this might be the way to go.

Interested? Of course you are. Here’s a list of everything included in the Koala Boxing Day sale so far.

Dining room sales – 15% all items

Mattress – 20% off from $600

Bed Base – 20% off from $480

Duvet – 10% off at $216

Pillow – 15% off at $127.50

Sheets – 10% off from $63.75

Bed Side Table – 20% off $220

If you’re new to Koala, the brand kicked off with bedding options for Aussies looking for easy mattress options but has since expanded into a pretty exhaustive furniture range and, well… their stuff is pretty damn lovely.

Happy holiday shopping, friends!