Koala Just Dropped Its Biggest Sale Ever for Boxing Day

If you’re looking to nab one final deal in the home and living department before the year is through, I have some exciting news for you.
Cult-favourite mattress in a box brand Koala has announced that it’s not only kicking off its Boxing Day sales early (today) it’s also running its biggest sale to date.
The bedding and furniture brand is slinging a solid chunk of its products for 20% off at present, and the discounts will be available (granted stocks last) until January 3, 2021.
If you’re late on a Christmas gift, and want to give someone an IOU that’ll impress, this might be the way to go.
Interested? Of course you are. Here’s a list of everything included in the Koala Boxing Day sale so far.
Living room sales:
- Lounging Sofa – 20% off at $960
- Sofa bed – 20% off at $1,200
- Compact Sofa – $20% off at $800
- Modern Sofa – 20% off at $1,160
- Coastal Sofa – 20% off at $1,160
- Cork Sofa – save 13.48% (introductory price)
- Armchairs – 20% off from $400
- Bookshelves – 10% off at $495
- TV Unit – 20% off at $400
- WFH Desk –15% off at $255
Dining room sales – 15% all items
Bedroom sales:
Mattress – 20% off from $600
Bed Base – 20% off from $480
Duvet – 10% off at $216
Pillow – 15% off at $127.50
Sheets – 10% off from $63.75
Bed Side Table – 20% off $220
If you’re new to Koala, the brand kicked off with bedding options for Aussies looking for easy mattress options but has since expanded into a pretty exhaustive furniture range and, well… their stuff is pretty damn lovely.
Happy holiday shopping, friends!
