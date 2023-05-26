How to Save an Extra 22% Off These Roborock Robot Vacuums With eBay’s Plus Weekend Sale

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Roborock are the makers of one of the smartest robot vacuums in the market and right now, you can get deal on its S7 and Q7 series thanks to the eBay Plus Weekend Sale.

Running from now until Sunday, 28 May, the eBay Plus Weekend sale is slashing prices on millions of items across home, tech and gaming. From PlayStation 5 consoles to Dyson stick vacuums, there’s so much to shop and so little time.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Roborock robot vacuum deals from eBay’s Plus Weekend sale. To take advantage of these exclusive deals, you’ll need to sign up as a Plus member. If this is your first time signing up, you’ll get to enjoy a free 30-day trial, which is the perfect amount of time to grab your deal and explore the perks of the program.

Alternatively, if you’re a returning Plus member, you will have to pay a monthly fee of $4.99 to gain access to these deals, but you can always cancel your subscription if you change your mind. You can sign up or rejoin here.

Once you’re all signed up, add any of the following Roborock robot vacuums to your cart and head to checkout. Enter the code PWE22 and a 22 per cent discount will be applied to your order. Got it? Great, now let’s talk robovacs.

The best Roborock robot vacuum deals from eBay’s Plus Weekend Sale

The cheapest Roborock robot vacuum on sale right now is the Q7, which also doubles as a mop. This little guy sports a suctioning power of 2,700Pa, a 750ml dustbin and a snap-on water tank.

It’s a great choice if you’re new to the world of robot vacuuming and not sure if you want to take the plunge by investing in a more expensive one, or if you’re after a no-frills option.

Shop it here for $572.48 with the code PWE22 (down from $943.95).

Your next choice is the S7 robot vacuum, which at a glance appears identical to the Q7 series. But if you examine its features, you’ll notice that it has a lot of tweaks that set apart its mop.

The S7 sports a much more effective mop that scrubs at your floors, rather than wipe over them with its microfibre pad. The next major difference is the S7’s liftable mop, which can retract the moment it detects carpet underfoot. And lastly, the S7 also has a larger, electronic water tank that’s better at controlling the amount of water that’s dispensed.

So if you live in a home with plenty of wooden and tiled areas, it’s a no-brainer to opt for this robot vacuum.

Shop it here for $735.46 with the code PWE22 (down from $942.90).

The S7+ is an excellent choice for heavily carpeted homes with pets or for those with allergies. Its best feature is that it comes with its own self-emptying tower, so you’ll never have to worry about sniffing up all that dirt and dust every time you try to empty it. Instead, you’ll only have to swap out its dust bags every two months.

The suctioning power has a bit of extra oomph with 2,500Pa and it actually utilises the exact same mopping system as the aforementioned robot vacuum. What makes it a more pet-friendly option is its floating rubber brush, which is both easier to clean and good at avoiding tangles.

Shop it here for $1,157.40 with the code PWE22 (down from $1,993.95).

If your home has a lot of carpet and you think you’ll need to step it up a notch, then look no further than the Q7 Max+. This baby has a whopping 4,200Pa suctioning power that will dig deep into your carpet’s fibres and suck up all that lingering dirt.

It also has an auto-empty station and sonic mopping system handy to keep clean-up relatively hands-free.

Shop it here for $900.08 with the code PWE22 (down from $1,468.95).

You want a robot vacuum that can do more than suck, mop and empty itself? How about one that that can wash and re-dampen its own mop, charge 30 per cent faster, and even act as an operable security camera? Yeah, say hello to the S7 MaxV Ultra.

What we love about this robot vacuum is that you can throw your old pet camera in the bin. Most pet cameras are stationary, meaning if your pet is hanging out in another room, you won’t be able to catch whatever mischief they get up to. But with the S7 MaxV Ultra, you can zip around your home to check on your beloved fur friends, no sweat.

And let’s not forget to mention its ultra-strong suctioning power of 5,100Pa. No dust bunnies will be escaping this bad boy.

Shop it here for $2,112.90 with the code PWE22 (down from $2,833.95).

Explore the full eBay Plus Weekend sale here, or alternatively, you can check out more Roborock deals here.