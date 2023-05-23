The World’s First AI Penis Stroker Is Designed to Extend Orgasms

We’re constantly being told that AI is transforming every walk of life, from the way we drive to how we eat, text, talk and sleep. But did you ever think it would revolutionise your sex life?

Well, gird your loins, folks, because the world’s latest penis sex toy may very well ‘master’ your masturbation.

Pioneering male sexual health brand has released its most innovative solution to date for ejaculation control, the MYHIXEL Control, which trains people with penises up to experience longer-lasting (seven times longer, to be exact), mindblowing orgasms — or so it claims.

So, exactly how does AI achieve this?

Well, it all boils down to a combination of two elements: the MYHIXEL II vibrator — an “anatomically realistic” penis stroker, and the Bluetooth-enabled application MYHIXEL Play. This “fun and engaging” app, designed by sexual health experts, provides access to an eight-week-long training course of activities that helps you gain control over your ejaculation experience through fully customisable stroking patterns and verbal coaching. Through its gamified program, the user evolves and learns the mechanisms of their body involved in ejaculation in order to achieve maximum control of their orgasm.

As the MYHIXEL site states, “Ejaculation occurs when men [or people with penises] reach a certain level of sexual stimuli, both physical and mental. For many men, this occurs in less than three minutes, which is commonly defined as premature ejaculation. However, some men may experience occasional lack of control or want to improve their time to climax.” And that’s where the Control sex toy and AI app step in.

If you’re feeling a tad sceptical, it’s worth noting that the device even underwent a clinical trial involving over 500 people before launching on the market. The research found the majority of users achieved extended ejaculation periods without any medication or loss of penile sensitivity.

And as for any cybersecurity concerns, you can use it knowing the data housed in the app is said to be encrypted to protect the user’s information as it’s anonymised and secured (let’s hope so).

It’s currently only available on the MYHIXEL site and will set you back EUR 269.99 (AUD $439) — plus shipping costs. However, the stroker has already earned a 4.5 star-average rating online, with users saying it’s totally worth the hefty price tag.

“The real magic for me was in the app,” one reviewer wrote. “I didn’t realize at what point I could become aware and even control certain parts of my body. Even if I didn’t struggle to last longer this would be useful to know for any guy!”

Another 5-sar reviewer added: “Honestly, it’s worth it just for the app, the stuff you learn in there will really help your sex life, a small investment for something so important.”

While it’s designed specifically for people with penises, it doesn’t mean everyone else has to miss out on the fun, either. As one reviewer pointed out: “We went through one of the levels together, and my partner was in control of the device. So fun and sooooo much harder! I think she was having more fun than me.”

Well, thank you, AI.