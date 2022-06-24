Sexhacker: Fancy Calling a Masturbation Hotline for Solo Sex Tips?

At this point, it’s fairly widely known that masturbation is pretty damn good for you. From anxiety reduction to pain relief, there have been studies of all kinds highlighting that solo sex can be hugely beneficial to your health. And yet, it is still shrouded in shame – especially when it comes to masturbation for men and penis owners.

A global study by male pleasure brand Arcwave recently highlighted that 47% of men “never talk about masturbation”. This study reflected the experiences of 7,244 men from more than 17 countries, which would suggest there are probably a lot of unanswered questions out there when it comes to male solo sex.

When it comes to those who do speak about masturbation, 30.8 per cent of respondents said they feel most comfortable discussing masturbation with their partner, 20.8 per cent feel comfortable talking about it with a friend and 5.6 per cent would be willing to discuss it with a professional doctor.

Enter the masturbation hotline

Recognising there is a lack of openness in this space for loads of men and penis owners, Arcwave has announced it has launched a masturbation hotline specifically “to encourage more open, positive, and fun conversations amongst penis owners regarding their sexual wellness”.

The masturbation advice hotline for men and penis owners can be found on the number 02 8880 0463 and on dialling you’ll be met with a menu of different educational resources to choose from (we know, we tried it).

Sexologist and Arcwave’s sexual wellness expert, Cam Fraser, is the man behind the voice recording on the masturbation hotline and here, he talks folks through health benefits, tips on solo/mutual masturbation, ways of masturbating, healthy and unhealthy habits, sex toy recommendations (like the new Arcwave Voy) and more.

There is also an option to ask a question, after which they’ll be connected with a sexual wellness professional who can assist.

On the new educational resource, Fraser shared in a statement that:

“There are so many benefits of masturbation. Not only can it boost your immune system, it can also help with relieving pain, and learning more about your body, boundaries, pleasure, turn-ons, and turn-offs. Having a robust understanding of these things by exploring them during masturbation can help you to communicate about them with a partner.” “It can also help with self-confidence, self-esteem, and body-positivity,” he said.

You can’t really argue with any of that, can you? The more comfortable we feel about sex and our bodies, the better, so why not start learning.

Interested in giving the masturbation hotline a try? That number again is 02 8880 0463.