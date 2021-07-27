My Penis Worships This $299 Sex Toy

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been jacking off with increased frequency to offset the sheer chaos of the world we live in right now, you might unknowingly be stuck in a masturbation rut. If that’s the case, this Arcwave Ion review might be just what you need to break free from the shackles of mundanity.

For the uninitiated, the Arcwave Ion is a penis stroker that boasts Pleasure Air Technology designed to stimulate the sensitive nerves in the frenulum (AKA the “banjo” – the piece of skin that connects the head of the penis and its base) to transport the user to orgasmic nirvana.

This Arcwave Ion review aims to verify this sex toy’s lofty claims and gird your loins for better (or at the very least, different) orgasms than you’re currently rubbing out unassisted. It’ll also help you decide if you should roll the dice and swallow the product’s lofty price tag.

First impressions of the Arcwave Ion

The Arcwave Ion’s packaging is beautifully designed. Receiving it felt more like receiving a high-end tech product like a MacBook Pro, and thankfully, there aren’t any gimmicks or overly-sexualised troupes in sight.

Opening the lid, you’re met with all the bells and whistles that go into this sex toy. The design of the Arcwave Ion is unfamiliar as it very well should be. Believing its game-changing claims would be a hard pill to swallow if it looked like most stroking masturbators sold nowadays.

Assembling the device was a breeze, as was assembling the charging dock. With the case lid on, the toy’s exterior is ambiguous enough for it to permanently live on your bedside table without drawing attention to itself. A passerby might fleetingly ponder if it’s a faceless alarm clock or some new-age air humidifier (unless they’re the type whose mind is permanently in the gutter).

Using the Arcwave Ion for the first time

Even on its lowest setting, the Arcwave Ion feels like you’re holding a Harley Davidson in your hand. Its sheer power was a promising sign. The ribbed nature of the silicone sleeve, and how that felt on insertion, was another promising sign.

I’d imagined the Pleasure Air Technology as a function that felt like air literally being blown on you. Not a blowjob – but air passing through pursed lips or a stream from a fan. That’s not what this is.

The feeling, for me at least, is that of strong vibrations. I’m half tempted to say it’s like holding a powerful subwoofer against your penis but that would be a serious injustice to the product. Its claims of targeting the Pacinian pleasure receptors in the frenulum are definitely accurate, but the Arcwave Ion goes about it in a way that you won’t expect.

Unfortunately, my first go around with the Arcwave Ion began to unravel after a few minutes. The Smart Silence feature – meant to start and stop as the Ion detects skin contact – was, and continues to be, too fiddly. It was going in and out of the mode despite zero movements on my part.

After faffing around for a while, I finally got it to behave itself and remain constant. It felt incredible. It’s hard to describe exactly how it felt but it was undoubtedly a new experience. Then, just as I was really starting to enjoy myself, it reverted back to Smart Silence mode – only this time, no amount of readjustment, reinsertion or turning off and on (think: monkey trying to get inside of a computer) could snap it out of it. I gave up, still managed to have quite a powerful orgasm with the Arcwave Ion in Smart Silence mode, but was left rather deflated.

I’d committed the cardinal sin of using something for the first time and not read the instruction manual, and because of that, I need to take full responsibility for this negative first-time experience.

As it turns out, you can turn the Smart Silence Mode off completely. Also, too much lube can block the Smart Silence sensor from working – or, in my case, make the product lock itself in Smart Silence mode. Both of these issues were preventable and fixable, so if you do end up purchasing the Arcwave Ion, do yourself a solid and read the damn instructions.

Since arming myself with this newfound knowledge, I can report that I’m a fanatical convert to the power of the Arcwave Ion. I worship at the altar of the Arcwave Ion. I’ve given myself over, both physically and spiritually, to the Arcwave Ion. I haven’t masturbated without it in over three weeks and have zero qualms shouting that fact from the rooftops.

Picking through its features below should give you an understanding of why I’m so hooked.

Breaking down the Arcwave Ion’s features

Pleasure Air Technology

Arcwave describes its Pleasure Air Technology as, “An innovative new type of stimulation that is based entirely on changes in air pressure to target highly sensitive nerve endings, leading to a powerful new type of orgasm.”

“Testers described a more varied build up, waves of sensation and a powerful release. Pleasure Air uses pulsating airwaves to suck and massage your penis to a brand-new type of orgasm, one that is not achievable by stroking alone.”

Using “suck” as a describer feels like a stretch to me, and as raised earlier, the inclusion of “Air” shouldn’t be misinterpreted as a sensation of air being blown on your frenulum.

Semantics aside – hell, even a basic understanding of what this technology actually is aside – it feels phenomenal.

CleanTech Silicone

Arcwave describes the CleanTech Silicone as, “high density and biocompatibility make it safe from pathogens and germs.”

“CleanTech silicone is hypoallergenic and resistant to UV-light, making it more durable and hygienic than conventional materials on the market. This means that Arcwave products are much easier to clean, more hygienic and easier to keep fresh.”

While not its sexiest feature, the Arcwave Ion’s CleanTech Silicone is definitely one of its best. It’s easier to clean than other sex toys I’ve used previously and the silicone itself feels fantastic.

Twist to Open

I couldn’t write an Arcwave Ion review without touching on the feature that I’ve come to appreciate the most: Twist to Open. Sex toy usage is inevitably a messy affair and the Arcwave Ion answers this issue with seamless simplicity.

“With Twist to Open, simply twist your Ion to separate the CleanTech silicone sleeve from the device. Once separated, you can simply submerge the sleeve in water to clean as Ion is completely IPX7 waterproof. Twist to Open works in tandem with the innovative charging base to ensure your Ion dries quickly and efficiently. After cleaning, simply return the Ion to the charging base where the integrated DryTech stick wicks away excess moisture to keep your Ion in prime condition.”

Getting this excited about a cleaning feature is comparable to the idea of preferencing nights in over nights out as one gets older, but hey, we may as well lean into our practical side as the years keep ticking along.

Smart Silence

“It’s only on when it should be on,” says the description of the Arcwave’s Smart Silence feature. “Stimulation starts and stops automatically as Ion senses skin contact.”

I totally understand the logic of designing and including Smart Silence as a feature for the Arcwave. With great power comes great noise. My partner was once a few rooms over when I was using it and he mistook the sound for someone mowing a lawn in the distance. It’s not earth-shatteringly loud, but loud nonetheless.

But the idea of silencing this product while enjoying it is counterintuitive to when, in my opinion, this product should be used. The Arcwave Ion isn’t something you’ll use when rubbing one out to help you get to sleep. It’s not something you’ll use when there’s a possibility of a roommate coming barging into your room. The Arcwave is best used for long-haul, intensive, feeling-your-oats masturbation – not quickies. And given the circumstances of when it should be used, the Smart Silence feature is fairly redundant.

Arcwave Ion review: Final thoughts

If this review of the Arcwave Ion hasn’t made my feelings towards it crystal clear then let me reiterate: I would strongly recommend this product to anyone seeking a stronger – or at the very least, a different – orgasm.

It’s best suited to those in a position to utilise it sans interruption or fear that the machine’s rumblings could be overheard by others in their house, but even if it can only be used once in a blue moon when the conditions are perfect, it’s still worth the investment.

Does it have its shortcomings? Sure. But the issues I had with its sensor and Smart Silence features (which could very well be isolated to my personal experience) are more than offset by how brilliant this machine makes you feel.

You can purchase the Arcwave Ion on Amazon for $299.