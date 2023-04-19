‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
LinkedIn Has Revealed Its Top 25 Australian Companies for 2023

Lauren Rouse

Published 3 hours ago: April 19, 2023 at 12:20 pm
Filed to:Careers
Image: iStock

While it’s normal to change companies or even entire industries during our careers, you want to be sure you’re dedicating your precious time to a company you value and a company that values you. The things that individuals value in an employer vary, but for the most part, it’s the little things like allowing for career growth and offering security and stability. With that in mind, the team over at LinkedIn has published its Top Companies List, which reveals the best workplaces in Australia for employees to grow their careers.

LinkedIn’s top 25 companies in Australia

The list is determined by unique LinkedIn data and factors in workplaces that offer skills growth, structure and stability, staff retention rate, attrition and recruitment activity and the diversity of genders and education backgrounds.

Making the top 25 Australian companies in LinkedIn’s list this year are the following companies:

  1. Judo Bank
  2. Commonwealth Bank
  3. NAB
  4. Amazon
  5. Zendesk
  6. Atlassian
  7. ANZ
  8. ServiceNow
  9. Telstra
  10. Team Global Express
  11. Alphabet
  12. Dell Technologies
  13. Oracle
  14. Nous Group
  15. Kyndryl
  16. Rio Tinto
  17. Roche
  18. Rabobank
  19. Mastercard
  20. Tata Consultancy Services
  21. Flutter Entertainment/ Sportsbet
  22. SAP
  23. Deloitte
  24. Johnson Controls
  25. Boeing

You can find out more about each company in LinkedIn’s more detailed list.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the top three companies on the list are all Australian banks. However, LinkedIn notes that Judo Bank is a new addition to the list. If you’re unfamiliar, Judo Bank is a fast-growing challenger bank that offers banking and lending solutions for small and medium businesses in Australia.

Banking and software development companies actually made up seven of the top 10 companies on the list, which is interesting considering recent LinkedIn data suggests workers from the tech sector are transitioning into Professional and Financial services roles.

Whether you’re in-between jobs or just entering the workforce, it could be worth exploring opportunities at companies on this list during your job search. You can also check out which skills are in demand in the workforce to beef up your resume.

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

