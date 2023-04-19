LinkedIn Has Revealed Its Top 25 Australian Companies for 2023

While it’s normal to change companies or even entire industries during our careers, you want to be sure you’re dedicating your precious time to a company you value and a company that values you. The things that individuals value in an employer vary, but for the most part, it’s the little things like allowing for career growth and offering security and stability. With that in mind, the team over at LinkedIn has published its Top Companies List, which reveals the best workplaces in Australia for employees to grow their careers.

LinkedIn’s top 25 companies in Australia

The list is determined by unique LinkedIn data and factors in workplaces that offer skills growth, structure and stability, staff retention rate, attrition and recruitment activity and the diversity of genders and education backgrounds.

Making the top 25 Australian companies in LinkedIn’s list this year are the following companies:

Judo Bank Commonwealth Bank NAB Amazon Zendesk Atlassian ANZ ServiceNow Telstra Team Global Express Alphabet Dell Technologies Oracle Nous Group Kyndryl Rio Tinto Roche Rabobank Mastercard Tata Consultancy Services Flutter Entertainment/ Sportsbet SAP Deloitte Johnson Controls Boeing

You can find out more about each company in LinkedIn’s more detailed list.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the top three companies on the list are all Australian banks. However, LinkedIn notes that Judo Bank is a new addition to the list. If you’re unfamiliar, Judo Bank is a fast-growing challenger bank that offers banking and lending solutions for small and medium businesses in Australia.

Banking and software development companies actually made up seven of the top 10 companies on the list, which is interesting considering recent LinkedIn data suggests workers from the tech sector are transitioning into Professional and Financial services roles.

Whether you’re in-between jobs or just entering the workforce, it could be worth exploring opportunities at companies on this list during your job search. You can also check out which skills are in demand in the workforce to beef up your resume.