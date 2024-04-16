Here Are LinkedIn’s Top 25 Companies in Australia This Year

It’s hard to know what a company is really like until you work for them but LinkedIn is attempting to point the way with the release of its annual Top Companies List.

This list uses unique LinkedIn data and analyses aspects of career progression at different companies, such as promotions, gaining new skills, company stability, company culture, educational background of employees, and gender diversity.

LinkedIn’s top 25 companies in Australia in 2024

This list of companies reveals the top workplaces to “grow your career” in 2024. Making the top 25 companies list are some regular top rankers as well as 14 new businesses. The list is as follows:

Commonwealth Bank NAB Telstra Australian Super Rest Alphabet Inc. Atlassian Danaher Corporation Canva Adobe ANZ SAP McKinsey & Company Optus ServiceNow ResMed Mastercard Powerlink Queensland Amazon Volvo Group Team Global Express Medtronic EY Halliburton Vestas

You can find more details on each of the companies in LinkedIn’s detailed breakdown.

Commonwealth Bank, NAB, Atlassian, ANZ, Telstra, ServiceNow, Alphabet, Mastercard, SAP, Amazon, Team Global Express are all returnees to the Top Companies List, with CommBank climbing from the second spot to number one this year. Last year’s winner, Judo Bank, did not make i onto the list at all in 2024.

For a company to be eligible for the list, LinkedIn stipulates it must have had at least 500 employees in Australia as of December 31, 2023.

“This year’s Top Companies demonstrate that investing in the employee experience is vital in today’s employment landscape. Whether it’s launching learning initiatives, such as upskilling their staff in artificial intelligence, or flexible work arrangements, companies that are at the forefront in these areas not only attract but also retain workers in our rapidly evolving workplaces,” LinkedIn Career Expert and Senior News Editor, Cayla Dengate, said in a press release.

If you’re keen to get a job at one of these top companies you may want to look at applying some of these tips on your LinkedIn profile.

Lead Image Credit: LinkedIn/iStock