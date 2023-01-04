The Human Skills That Will Be the Most In-Demand Over the Next Three Years

It’s been a hectic time for the job market during the pandemic, with trends like quiet quitting taking over. But even before that, things were changing rapidly with the introduction of AI, which saw automated services taking the roles that once belonged to humans. There is hope for us yet, however, as a new study has revealed that the employer’s most in-demand skills are all human skills.

The top in-demand human skills in Australia

New research from Pearson, the world’s leading learning company, shows the skills that were listed most in 2022 job ads. The company analysed half a million Australian job ads and found that these were the human skills listed the most in the past 12 months.

Communication Attention to detail Customer service Leadership Teamwork

The company has also, ironically, used AI-based modelling to suggest the top power skills that will be the most in-demand through 2026. These are:

Collaboration: The ability to develop constructive and cooperative working relationships with others. Customer focus: Actively look for ways to assist customers and clients. Personal learning and mastery: The ability to acquire knowledge or skills through one’s study or experience. Achievement focus: The ability to take on responsibilities and challenges with little or no supervision, develop one’s own way of doing things, and depend on oneself to get things done. Cultural and social intelligence: Have awareness and understanding of others’ reactions.

So what does that all mean for the workforce?

Dr Richard George, VP of Workforce Skills at Pearson, explained that there’s a continuous need for “non-technical” skills:

“As the adoption of new technologies continues, the importance of non-technical skills such as the ability to learn and cultural and social intelligence, are only becoming more important. Organisations that recognise this gap and invest in helping employees build capabilities that are transferable and flexible are the ones that will thrive in our changing world.”

This research is also valuable for those of us as individuals. Australia is in the middle of a skills shortage, and with unemployment at an all-time low, there are a range of jobs on offer that don’t have workers to fill them.

Whether you’re a job seeker, considering a job change or eyeing up a promotion, developing the skills outlined here to put on your resume is a good way to make yourself more appealing to employers as well as future-proof your career.