10 Roles Companies Are Hiring For in Australia Despite Unemployment Concerns

If you've recently been unemployed and aren't sure of the types of jobs companies are hiring for amid the coronavirus outbreak, we have a list from LinkedIn to help get you up to speed.

With as many as 780,000 Australians out of work between mid-March and early April, it's become more important than ever before to support fellow Aussies in their job search.

LinkedIn told Lifehacker Australia via email that it has released new data looking at the period of April 1 to April 7 that shows confidence is massively low among Australian professionals. In the report, 65% of respondents said they expected the number of available roles to decrease over the next two weeks, while 55% thought responses from recruiters would also fall during that time.

Given these stats and that 27% of everyone surveyed across Australia said they plan to increase time spent looking for work, LinkedIn has shared examples of common jobs postings for industries that are bucking the unemployment trend.

The follow jobs also require skills that are transferable between different roles:

Customer Service Advisor

Skills needed: Retail banking, time management, customer experience, teamwork, data entry

Customer Success Manager

Skills needed: Software as a Service, Customer relationship management, account management, customer engagement

Business Development Manager

Skills needed: account management, negotiation, business strategy, marketing strategy, Business-to-Business

Sales Development Representative

Skills needed: Software as a Service (SaaS), lead generation, customer relationship management, account management, solution selling

There are also roles that require more specialised training, such as:

Risk Manager

Skills needed: Stakeholder management, risk assessment, business process improvement, change management, financial services

Business Analyst

Skills needed: Stakeholder management, requirements gathering, business process improvement, Software Development Life Cycle, agile methodologies

Software Engineer Skills needed: Software development, JavaScript, React.js, AngularJS, Amazon Web Services

General Practitioner

Skills needed: Medicine, medical education, public health, healthcare management, emergency medicine

Nurse

Skills needed: Patient safety, Basic Life Support, healthcare management, acute care, patient education

Clinical Research Associate

Skills needed: Clinical monitoring, Good Clinical Practice, Clinical Trial Management System, Clinical Trials, Electronic Data Capture

Upskill with online courses while you're in lockdown

If you're missing relevant skills, there's no time like the present to take one (or more) online courses to refine your resume. Head over to LinkedIn Learning for a huge amount of online video courses or check out these online platforms that are offering courses for free or at great prices.

Alternatively, TAFE NSW is offering 21 short courses for free that can be completed from the comfort of your home.

