The Best Way to Make Air Fryer Clean-Up a Breeze

Bree Grant

Published 9 mins ago: April 27, 2023 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:air fryer
air fryerscooking hackskitchen gadgetkitchen hacks
Image: Syaws/iStock/mtreasure
Much like cleaning your oven, cleaning your air fryer can be a difficult and awkward chore. While adding baking paper can make clean-up easier, you’ll need to cut it up and punch holes throughout. Instead of going through with that hassle, these air fryer liners can work wonders.

If you already know what we’re about to tell you, you can skip ahead, but the good air fryer-loving people need to know that these game-changing liners exist, and they’re going to save you plenty of cleaning time.

Yep, that’s right. You can now buy yourself reusable or disposable liners that fit perfectly in the basket of your beloved air fryer, which will keep your delicious food from sticking to the basket. They come in a range of different shapes and sizes, so they’re guaranteed to fit whichever air fryer size you have at home.

Just make sure you check your air fryer’s guidebook to ensure it’s safe to line with baking paper. It’s also worth noting that users don’t recommend putting the liners in your fryer while it preheats, as it could be a safety hazard.

If you’re excited to give them a whirl, we’ve rounded up a range of affordable options that’ll fit most air fryers.

Best disposable air fryer cooking liners

SourceTon Air Fryer Liners

air fryer liner
Image: SourceTon

These rice paper-esque liners from SourceTon are made from food-grade pulp filter paper and are non-toxic, wax-free, and eco-friendly. Ready to use straight from the pack, they’re perfect for 3.2 and 3.5-litre frying baskets.

Where to buy: Amazon ($12.89)

DNSSY Air Fryer Parchment Paper

air fryer liner
Image: DNSSY

If you’ve got a square frying basket, these disposable air fryer liners from DNSSY should do the trick. They’re made from 100% unbleached natural food-grade wood pulp, eco-friendly paper, so you know your food won’t stick to it. They’re also the perfect fit for 8.5-inch to 9.5-inch frying baskets.

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.79)

Patelai 100 Pieces Air Fryer Parchment Paper

Patelei air fryer liners
Image: Patelei

When cooking bigger dishes, or stuff parcels of food, you might want to use one of these fuller disposable air fryer liners. They kind of look like giant cupcake patty pans and protect your basket from any overflowing mess.

Where to buy: Amazon ($13.76)

Best reusable air fryer liners

Homiest Reusable Air Fryer Liners

The Best Way to Make Air Fryer Clean-Up a Breeze
Image: Homiest

These reusable liners from Homiest are an excellent addition to your kitchen. Made from premium, food-grade silicone, they’re easy to use, dishwasher safe, durable as hell, and fit 9-inch fryer baskets. Homiest also makes 8.5-inch square liners if that suits your fryer better.

Where to buy: Amazon ($13.58)

LYHOLKEER silicone air fryer liners

The Best Way to Make Air Fryer Clean-Up a Breeze
Image: LYHOLKEER

This four-piece set of silicone liners is perfect for preventing any grease or juices from leaking out into your air fryer. It’s a dream to clean, since you can let it soak in the sink after use, or you can throw it in the dishwasher. It’s also much more durable than the parchment paper liners, since it’s unlikely to tear as you lift it out by its holdy tabs.

Where to buy: Amazon ($18.99)

Syaws silicone air fryer liners

The Best Way to Make Air Fryer Clean-Up a Breeze
Image: Syaws

If you need a rounder silicone air fryer liner to fit your oven, you can opt for this one instead. It’s better suited to fryer small loads such as chips or dumplings, but what’s great is that it can also be flattened to accommodate less messy food such as toast or an air-fried egg.

Where to buy: Amazon ($19.99)

Bree Grant

