‘Dark and Moody Bedrooms’ Are All Over Pinterest Right Now

Of all the spaces in your home, the bedroom is the one that arguably has the biggest impact on your energy. It is where we go to rest, after all. For that reason, the design choices you make for your bedroom carry a little more weight than many of the other rooms in your home. And if you’re looking for new bedroom styling ideas, Pinterest is a pretty incredible place to play.

We chatted with the team at Pinterest Australia and asked them for some guidance on the style trends that are emerging for bedrooms right now. One example that stood out was that gothic-inspired design appears to be increasingly popular of late. If you’re after bedroom ideas, dark and moody decor choices seem to be what the masses are turning to right now.

Here’s what Pinterest shared with us.

Bedroom style ideas: Dark and moody vibes

According to Pinterest, recent data indicates that searches for ‘Dark and moody bedroom’ have increased by 117 per cent. The move towards all things dark and moody appears to be connected to a growing attraction to gothic-inspired design – think candles, velvety fabrics and deep shades of red, blue and green …along with loads of black. This is often paired with gold finishes and elaborate lighting choices.

Moving out of the bedroom, gothic design ideas are seemingly popular in all areas of the home right now, with Pinterest reporting that searches for ‘Gothic art’ have jumped up 27 per cent year on year. ‘Gothic architecture’ searches have also increased by 30 per cent, while ‘romantic goth’ is up by 166 per cent and searches for ‘dark eclectic home’ have spiked by a whopping 1,375 per cent.

The trend is hardly new, either. Back in 2022, we reported on the Pinterest trend predictions coming for the year, and ‘goth kitchen decor’ was one of the points that made the list. Seemingly, this has since expanded from the kitchen, however, and people are now looking for ideas on how to goth-ify their bedrooms and other living spaces, too.