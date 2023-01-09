‘Barkitecture’ and 7 Other Top Interior Design Trends for 2023

If the holiday break has you craving a home design project, we have got you sorted. Firstly, Pinterest has dropped its Pinterest Predicts list for 2023, which is stacked with design trends, but now, we also have a list of home design predictions for 2023 from home renovation and design platform, Houzz.

Let’s just say, with these powers combined, your abode is about to get the makeover of its dreams. Here are the top home design trends for 2023, according to Houzz.

2023 home design trends worth your attention

Greens, spice and everything nice

Houzz shared that searches for ‘sage kitchens’ and forest ‘green bedrooms’ have spiked in popularity with its community, with both increasing by 339% and 156% in the last year, respectively.

Shades of terracotta and forest green are emerging as a strong home design trend for 2023, so if you’d like to give this kind of colour combination a try, the team suggests “a clay-and-forest inspired palette” using “colours reminiscent of spices such as mustard and turmeric yellows, burnt siennas and saffron pinks.”

Metal mesh

Next on the list is industrial metal mesh, which Houzz shared has “transformed into a stylish feature, elevating some very ordinary parts inside Australian homes”.

Appearing in staircases, shelving display units, doors and more, Houzz explained that mesh is becoming popular in home design because “aside from being visually appealing, the material’s detailed surface also allows enough light to permeate and illuminate its surroundings”.

Extra comfort

“With an increase in searches on Houzz for ‘banquette seating’ (up by 97%), ‘bench seat’ (up by 88%), and the return of the 70s ‘sunken lounge’ (up by 51%), there is clearly a desire among homeowners to accentuate moments of togetherness,” the team shared.

Interest in cozy environments and places to relax is seemingly on the rise, and home design trends are expected to reflect that this year.

Barkitecture

Much like Pinterest Predicts’ trends, Houzz has shared it’s seeing a spike in home design centred on the comfort of your fur babies.

“Designer doggy doors, customised dog baths, heated sleeping areas, and ingenious pathways for cats are already cropping up on Houzz. …Going into 2023, we’ll continue to see a growing number of exciting pet-friendly features that furry family members can call their own.”

Windows of wonder

Houzz shares that another popular home design trend for 2023 will be windows connecting homes with natural settings.

“In many densifying Australian suburbs, thoughtful window design, providing relief to the outdoors, are cropping up in circular forms or squeezed into surprising places where they fit,” they shared. “This trend underpins the increasing embrace of biophilic principles, as homeowners look for ways to connect with the natural environment through their homes.”

Outdoors going in

Adding to the nature-focused home design trends, it’s expected that there will be a tendency for folks to want to bring the outdoors in.

“For several years, indoor-outdoor living has been synonymous with Australian homes, with terms on Houzz such as ‘coastal kitchen’, ‘decks’ and ‘outdoor dining’ topping homeowner searches year-on-year,” the Houzz team explained.

Similarly, it’s expected that outdoor settings will also become more connected to indoor settings, “slowly edging” into the home.

Colour blocking drama

If you’re hoping to add more character to your home, in 2023, the design trend for you is bringing more colour to your space.

“Pros on Houzz say there’s been a resurgence of people looking to energise their spaces with colour, so expect more dramatic colour-blocking displays in kitchens, living rooms and wardrobes in 2023”.

Tactile walls

The final home design trend Houzz touched on for 2023 was textured walls. According to Houzz experts, ‘wall panels’ spiked by 321 per cent in the last year.