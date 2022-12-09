Pinterest Predicts: The Biggest Trends Across Home, Food and Self-Care For 2023

Pinterest has released its annual trend prediction guide for 2023, and, similar to last year, the report is packed full of stylish inspiration, looking at everything from home decor to fitness. It’s a list that is all kinds of aspirational if you ask us.

If you’d like to kick off your 2023 with new Pinterest-approved practices, you can peruse some of the trends Pinterest believes will be exploding into our lives below. Here are our favourites from the bunch, along with how much interest is spiking for them in recent Pinterest searches.

Pinterest predictions: Trends for 2023

Foodie trends

There are a few areas of note here, and it’s no secret we love a food story at Lifehacker. From floral treats and seaweed snacks to swanky tipples for alcohol fans and those who are happily booze-free, there’s a lot to get excited about in food for 2023, Pinterest shares.

Daisy cupcakes +85%

Wildflower cupcakes +110%

Herbal apothecary aesthetic +1025%

Purple floral cake +85%

Sage green cupcakes +210%

Benefits of chlorophyll water +35%

Green algae +60%

Seaweed snacks recipes +245%

Nori recipes +60%

Salmon bowl +245%

Fancy non-alcoholic drinks +220%

Mocktail bar +75%

Cocktail garnish ideas creative +225%

Fancy ice cubes +75%

Creative cocktails presentation +555%

Pinterest predicts self-care trends

In 2023, it’s all about exploring therapy alternatives, expressing gender freely and giving your bod a big old stretch.

Here’s what’s piquing Pinterest users’ interest in the world of self-care and mindfulness trends right now.

Writing therapy +1840%

Expressive art therapy activities +120%

Music therapy +30%

Journal writing prompts therapy +220%

Art journal therapy +3755%

Personal pronouns flashcards +80%

My self activities for kids +35%

Self-identity art +75%

Gender flags +285%

Unisex name +90%

Scalp massage techniques +55%

Clean scalp +55%

Scalp treatment for dry scalp +70%

Natural hair mask for growth +80%

Clean scalp build up +45%

Primal movement +120%

Mobility stretches +140%

Neck hump exercises +210%

Knee mobility exercises +135%

Hip mobility exercises +100%

Home and design trends from Pinterest

For those keen on a little home design and general style, Pinterest predicts has a few fun hints on what to expect from 2023.

Rain water harvesting architecture +155%

Drought-tolerant landscape design +385%

Rain barrels ideas beautiful +100%

Rain chain drainage +35%

Rock drainage landscaping +70%

Front hallway décor ideas +190%

Front door portico +40%

Front door transformation +85%

Front garden +35%

Camper van awning +115%

Fantasy mushroom art +170%

Vintage mushroom décor +35%

Funky house décor +695%

Weirdcore bedroom +540%

DIY mushroom decor +77%

Eclectic interior design vintage +850%

Mixing modern and antique furniture +530%

Antique windows repurposed +50%

Maximalist décor vintage +350%

Antique room aesthetic +325%

Beauty and fashion trends for 2023

From micro makeovers to the emergence of Romcom core, Pinterest predicts that 2023 is going to be a big year for bold moves in beauty and fashion.

Shimmery dress +365%

Lace top long sleeve +225%

Tulle sleeves +65%

Ruffle shirt men +95%

Sheer trousers outfit +70%

Burnt orange wedding theme +695%

Terracotta wedding bridesmaid dresses +230%

Orange wedding centrepieces +150%

Copper saree +285%

Orange dress outfit wedding +285%

Blue and black braids +215%

Lavender and blonde hair +150%

Pink and lavender hair +345%

Brown to pink balayage +280%

Multi-tone hair colour +135%

Micro French nails +235%

Chopped bob haircut +550%

Micro fringes +110%

Short stiletto nails +80%

Short braid hairstyles +45%

Dystopian outfits +215%

Avant-garde outfit +225%

Cyber streetwear+70%

Gamer girl look +3370%

Futuristic glasses +70%

2000s girl +235%

Cool girl aesthetic outfits +140%

Pink mini skirt outfit +145%

Rhinestone dress +90%

Summer outfits vintage 90s +150%

Fringe dress outfit +255%

Tassel jacket +60%

Beaded fringe dress +75%

Fringe wedding dress +45%

Black fringe skirt outfit +155%

House music outfits +185%

Berlin rave fashion +250%

Rave party aesthetic +35%

Techno style +60%

Music mixer +115%

Pinterest predictions on hobbies and activities

With travel being back on the cards for so many people, folks are getting mighty excited about the prospect of exploring new spaces. In addition to that, Pinterest predictions show that quirky dates and arts and crafts are going to be big in 2023, too.

Bookshop date +195%

Date picnic ideas +385%

Creative date night ideas +120%

Aquarium date +235%

Museum dates +70%

How to make paper rings +1725%

Origami instructions +175%

Paper mache furniture +60%

Quilling art +60%

Paper animal +385%

Interrailing Europe aesthetic +105%

Train trip aesthetic +205%

Train travel aesthetic +40%

Train quotes travel +285%

Indian railway station photography +175%

1000 savings challenge +185%

Bi-weekly savings challenge +355%

Budget challenge +135%

Envelope challenge savings +155%

100 envelope challenge +145%

DIY dog areas in back garden +490%

DIY dog pool +85%

Dog birthday party ideas decoration +65%

Dog party favours +135%

Mini pool ideas +830%

There you have it. A round-up of the biggest trends across style, self-care, beauty and food for 2023. How many have caught your eye?

This article has been updated since its original publish date.