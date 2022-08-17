From TVs to Whiskey, Here’s Everything You Can Shop From ALDI’s Father’s Day Gift Range

Father’s Day is well on the way, people. So it’s about that time to come up with ideas for gifts that will make the important men in your life feel the love.

While we’ve got no shortage of Father’s Day gift ideas available for you on the site already, ALDI has come to the party with a collection of options that are super-affordable, and who can look past a bargain?

With pressies starting from $7.99 (for socks, classic), there is a gift here for every budget so let’s take a peek at what’s on offer. The Father’s Day range is set to hit certain stores on Wednesday, August 24 and Saturday, August 27.

ALDI top Father’s Day gifts

Out of the full list, ALDI has highlighted a handful of standout potential Father’s Day gifts for the fellas in your life.

Naked Malt Scotch Whiskey, $48.99 – A blend of renowned single malt whiskies from The Macallan, Glenrothes and Highland Park distilleries. Matured in first-fill sherry casks to create this amazing value, blended malt whisky. Smooth with rich flavours of dried fruits and a delicious cocoa, soft spice and citrus finish.

Australian Whisky Tasting Gift Pack 6 x 30ml, $44.99 – A great introduction to Australian whiskies, this tasting pack includes 6 tasting bottles, a glass and tasting notes. The perfect gift this Father's Day.

Australian Spirits Tasting Gift Pack, $39.99 – Travel around Australia to try 6 different styles of spirits, aperitifs and liqueurs that have one thing in common: they're all delicious! A great gift for the curious spirits lover.

King Camp Swag, $129 – Heavy duty ripstop canvas, durable, reinforced PVC floor, lightweight poles, high density 50mm mattress. Includes guy ropes and pegs. Size: 210cm(L) x 90cm(W) x 70cm(H)

King Camp Bed, $99.99 – Heavy duty steel frame, adjustable legs, swivel feet for uneven surfaces. Generously padded foam mattress, elastic rope support system, folds flat for easy storage – no assembly required, vertical positioning for upright sitting. Includes carry bag for easy transport. Size: 205cm(L) x 75cm(W) x 32cm(H)

– Heavy duty steel frame, adjustable legs, swivel feet for uneven surfaces. Generously padded foam mattress, elastic rope support system, folds flat for easy storage – no assembly required, vertical positioning for upright sitting. Includes carry bag for easy transport. Size: 205cm(L) x 75cm(W) x 32cm(H) Men’s Cotton Sweater, $14.99

Men’s Socks 5pk, $7.99

75” 4K UHD Smart TV with web0S, $799

Bluetooth Headphones, $39.99

Cordless Hair Clippers, $19.99

Grooming Set, $19.99

Deluxe Dartboard Set, $34.99

Model Car Kit, $29.99

The full list of options to shop

And here is the complete list of items on sale from Wednesday, August 24.

Food-related Father’s Day gifts from ALDI

Cadbury Breakaway Biscuits 180g $1.99

Oreo Chocolate Coated Biscuits 204g $1.99

Father’s Day Picture Books $4.99

Toblerone 360g $5.99

Ferrero Collection 15pk/172g $6.99

Pascall Clinkers 300g $6.99

Ernest Hillier Gift Box 240g $7.99

Local Legends Father’s Day Jerky or Biltong Gift Packs 100g $7.99

Bendicks Bittermints 200g $8.99

Bendicks Mint Collection 200g $8.99

Maltesers Bucket 465g $8.99

Cadbury Favourites 570g $9.99

Darrell Lea Liquorice Allsorts 850g $9.99

Darrell Lea Milk Chocolate Liquorice Bullets 750g $9.99

BBQ Boss Spice Pack 410g $11.99

Grill Society Sauce Gift Pack 840g $12.99

Lazzio Single Origin Coffee Beans Gift Pack 4 x 250g $24.99

Entertainment Father’s Day gifts from ALDI

Puzzle Books $2.99

Licensed Father’s Day Mugs $3.99

Insulated Drinkware $9.99

Game Tube Set $19.99

Model Car Kit $29.99

Deluxe Dartboard Set $34.99

Glass Display Cabinet $99.99

Beauty Father’s Day gifts from ALDI

Palmolive Gold Soap 4 x 90g $2.49

Palmolive Bodywash 1L $5.99

Lynx Body Spray 2 x 106g $7.99

Nivea Invisible Black & White APD 2 x 150g $7.99

Prince Men’s Manicure 8 Piece Kit $8.99

Prince Maximum 5 Blade Razor Kit $9.99

Prince Men’s 3-in-1 Grooming Set $9.99

Nivea Men Grooming Gift Packs 3 Piece $12.99

Neutrogena T/Gel Shampoo 2 x 200ml $16.99

Cordless Hair Clippers $19.99

Grooming Set $19.99

Men’s Shaver $29.99

Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Pro 700 $44.99

Tech Father’s Day gifts from ALDI

Vinyl Record Mix $16.99

Bluetooth Headphones $39.99

Smart Watch with Interchangeable Strap $49.99

Long Distance Radio $69.99

Turntable with Detachable Speakers $99.99

Retro DAB+ Radio with CD Player $129

40” Full HD Android TV $329

Segway Ninebot Kick Scooter D18 $469

75” 4K UHD Smart TV with web0S $799

Boozy Father’s Day gifts from ALDI

One Road South Australia & Victoria Shiraz 2020 750ml $7.99

St Hallett Faith Barossa Shiraz 2021 750ml $13.99

Out of the Ordinary Eden Valley Montepulciano 2020 750ml $14.99

Out of the Ordinary McLaren Vale and Heathcote Graciano Grenache Gamay 2020 750ml $14.99

Vale Pale Ale 6 x 375ml $14.99

23rd Street Signature Gin 200ml $16.99

Flensburger Pilsener 6 x 330ml $16.99

Flensburger Weizen 6 x 330ml $16.99

Taylors Premium Release Clare Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 750ml $19.99

Monsigny Brut Champagne NV 750ml $24.99

Australian Spirits Tasting Gift Pack 6 x 30ml $39.99

Australian Whiskey Tasting Gift Pack 6 x 30ml $44.99

Naked Malt Scotch Whiskey 700ml $48.99

Roku Gin 700ml $52.99

Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey 700ml $54.99

If you’re interested in shopping this range for Father’s Day from ALDI, click through here to check if and when items will be available at your local store.