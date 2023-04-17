7 Award-Winning ALDI Cleaning Products Your Home Will Love You For

If you know Lifehacker well, you’ll be aware we’re fans of a cleaning hack (or 50). So, when we heard that ALDI Australia had walked away from Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customer Awards with a few wins for its cleaning products, we were certainly intrigued.

Here, we’ll take a peek at which products were named king of the cleaning game, along with their corresponding (cheap as hell) prices.

Grab your gloves, people.

ALDI’s best cleaning products

From the kitchen to the laundry, this list of cleaning products from ALDI spans the whole house, so you’re pretty much set if you’re looking for tips on items that’ll get your home sparkling.

On the Canstar Blue award wins, David Reid, ALDI Australia Household Buying Director, shared:

“We are incredibly proud that we have once again been recognised by Canstar Blue for our outstanding cleaning and household products. We are committed to delivering exceptional quality at unbeatable prices and we’re delighted to see that our customers continue to share our enthusiasm for the range.”

In case you’re wondering, the award system is worked out through a survey of everyday customers, Canstar Blue has shared. You can read all about the process here.

ALDI’s Canstar-awarded cleaning and household products:

Laundry Stain Remover (third year in a row)

Di-San Laundry Soaker 1kg $3.69

Di San Pre Wash Stain Remover 750ml $2.15

Bleach (second year in a row)

Power Force Pro Bleach 2.5L 2.29

Power Force Pro Heavy-Duty Cleaner 1.25L $2.19

Dishwashing Detergent (second year in a row)

Logix Dishwashing Powder 1kg $3.69

Logix Complete 10 in 1 Dishwashing Tablets 30pk $4.49

Logix Platinum 18 in 1 Dishwashing Tablets 40pk, $7.49

Bathroom Cleaner

Power Force Pro Bath & Shower Cleaner 750ml $2.49

Laundry Powder

Trimat Advanced Laundry Powder 2kg $9.99

Air Freshener (third year in a row)

Purewick Air Freshener 237g $2.69 Purewick Air Freshener Refill 185g $4.29

Insect Spray

Atlas Enviroshield Multi Insect Spray 350g $3.69

Atlas Kill & Protect High Performance Crawling Insect Spray 350g $3.29

Atlas Kill & Protect Fast Knockdown Flying Insect Spray 300g $2.79

If you want to check out the other winners in the Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customer Awards, cleaning products and other areas alike, you can do so here. You can also take a peek at ALDI’s latest catalogue online here.