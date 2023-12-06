The Most Popular Multipurpose Cleaners in Australia Are Not What You’d Expect

We at Lifehacker love a good comparative list. From coffee machines to supermarket chains or vacuums, we’ve shared write-ups on the best options you can spend your hard-earned money on. Today, however, we’re looking at multipurpose cleaners. When it comes to cleaning your home, the products you use make a huge difference – I mean, who wants to waste their time with a cleaning product that does next to nothing? With this considered, we reviewed the customer reviews on various brands, as compiled by Canstar Blue. There were some clear standouts from the bunch. …And some pretty well-known brands were noticably missing from the top of the list.

The best multipurpose cleaners in Australia

To pull together this list, Canstar surveyed over 2,000 Aussies on their opinions about multipurpose cleaners, and the results are pretty damn interesting. A total of 14 brands were compared. Those were:

Koh

Bosisto’s

ALDI Power Force

Gumption

Earth Choice

Jif

Dettol

Coles Ultra

Strike

Pine O Cleen

Ajax

Windex

White King

ALDI Green Action

Eco-friendly cleaning brand Koh topped the list with five out of five for customer satisfaction. It also received fives for Packaging Convenience and Ease of Use. Effectiveness, Value for Money and Scent were rated four out of five for this cleaner.

Bosisto’s was the second-best rated cleaner, with a four on Overall Satisfaction. Effectiveness and Scent were rated five out of five, while Value for Money, Packaging Convenience, Ease of Use received fours.

Following on from here, we saw ALDI Power Force, Gumption, Earth Choice, Jim, Dettol, Coles Ultra, Strike and PineO Cleen land fours for Overall Satisfaction.

The remaining brands were rated three out of five.

On the reasons customers enjoyed Koh’s multipurpose cleaner so much, Canstar Blue pointed to the size of the packaging (4L or 1.8L boxes), as well as its versatility as a cleaner.

The cleaner is also a good option for those with allergies; it approved by the National Asthma Council Australia’s Sensitive Choice. Finally, it’s also said to be chemical-free, which is a nice plus for folks, too.

So, what do you think? Are you a Koh stan, too? Or are other multipurpose cleaners doing it better for you? Check out the full break down on Canstar Blue here.

Lead Image Credit: Koh, Bosisto’s, ALDI Power Force