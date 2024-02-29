Our Picks From ALDI’s March Special Buys, Featuring the $399 Robovac

As we’re sure you’ve noticed by now, we love an ALDI Special Buys deal here at Lifehacker Australia. Several iterations of this glorious shopping event will kick off this March, and this time, we’re excited to report that the Robovac is back at ALDI.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT NEO returns to ALDI on Wednesday, March 6, and is an absolute steal at $399 (usually, it’s priced at $799). For half the price, you also get double the value, as the vacuum is capable of both cleaning and mopping your floors.

The vacuum goes on sale with a number of cleaning essentials, which we’ve listed for you below.

ALDI’s Cleaning Essentials Special Buys

Here’s what’s on offer at ALDI’s middle aisle from March 6.

ECOVACS DEEBOT NEO Robot Vacuum Cleaner – $399

Joie Cleaning Assortment (sink plug strainer or scrubbing brush) – $3.99

Magnetic Window Cleaner – $14.99

3-in-1 Steam Mop and Polisher – $99.99

Premium Indoor Broom – $11.99

Premium Dustpan and Brush Set – $9.99

Cloth Wipes on a Roll (50pk) – $3.99

Lavender Scented Large Kitchen Tidy Bags – $6.99

Mega Cleaning Wipes 30pk – $4.99

Fairy Dishwasher Cleaner 3 x 250ml or Rinse Aid 3 x 360ml – $15.99 ea

Fairy Platinum Dishwasher Tablets 52pk – $24.99

Purewick Liquid Air Freshener 75ml

Purewick Eucalyptus Spray 200g – $6.99

Blue Toilet Blocks 10pk – $7.99

Moisture Absorber Twin Pack 720g – $4.99

Heavy Grout Cleaner or Rust, Lime & Calcium Remover 750ml – $5.49 ea

Gumption Cleaneser 500g – $4.49

Bathroom or Kitchen Drain Cleaner Crystals – $6.49

Before heading across to your local ALDI store for the upcoming deals, you can check available stock online here.

Also, don’t forget to pay attention to ALDI’s Special Buys product delays page. It’ll save you from disappointment in case any of your favourite items are running a bit late.

ALDI also has Special Buys online-only items that you can check out here and the catalogue that you’ll find here.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys products don’t last long on shelves, so prepare to get in early if you want to nab all your favourite products.

Lead Image Credit: ECOVACS/Getty Images

This article has been updated since its original publish date.