Coming to Disney+, These New Star Wars Shows Will Be

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Disney+ is home to a number of iconic brands but Star Wars is undoubtedly one of the service’s biggest drawcards. The Mandalorian‘s premiere launched Disney+ into hyperspace two years ago and the minds at Lucasfilm haven’t slowed down preparing new content for the streaming service.

Here’s every Star Wars series we have to look forward to on Disney+.

Every Star Wars TV series coming to Disney+

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Fans were ecstatic to learn that Ewan McGregor would be reprising his role as the famous Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The story takes place ten years after the events of The Revenge of the Sith and lines up Obi-Wan for the rematch of the century as he’s reunited with his friend-turned-foe Darth Vader (played by Hayden Christensen).

The series launched its first two episodes on May 27 and will continue streaming weekly throughout June.

Release date: May 27, 2022

Andor

Another returning face, Andor will see Diego Luna return as the rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One.

The series is described as a nail-biting spy thriller and follows Cassian as he turns rebel in the formative days of the rebellion. The cast includes Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly.

Release date: August 31, 2022

The Mandalorian Season 3

After the events of The Book of Boba Fett we know that Mando and Grogu have another big adventure ahead of them. Our friend Mando is paying for the sin of removing his helmet with a soul searching journey back to his homeworld of Mandalore. But everyone still has eyes on his new weapon the dark saber.

It was confirmed at Star Wars Celebration that The Mandalorian will not return in 2022, but we will see him early in 2023.

Release date: February 2023

The Bad Batch Season 2

After a successful first season on Disney+, the animated Star Wars series The Bad Batch is officially returning for another season.

The series follows an elite force of experimental clones who each harbour their own special skills. The trailer for season 2 revealed there will be a small time jump and that we’ll see the return of Commander Cody.

Release date: Spring 2022

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Star Wars has always broken barriers with its animated series and that will continue in Tales of the Jedi, a series of anthology shorts.

The six episodes will focus on the lives of Count Dooku, Ahsoka and even Qui-Gon Jinn (who Liam Neeson will return to voice).

Release date: Spring 2022

Ahsoka

Another breakout star who is getting their own spin-off series is Ahsoka Tano. The Jedi warrior is famous in the Star Wars animated series but she made the jump to live-action in the second season of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

We’ll see Rosario Dawson return to continue that storyline in Ahsoka as the Jedi seeks Grand Admiral Thrawn. Star Wars Rebels members Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla and Chopper are also expected to appear in live-action for the first time.

Release date: 2023

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Announced at Star Wars Celebration this year was a new series from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts.

There’s not much to know about the series right now except that it centres around a group of children lost in space and stars Jude Law in a lead role. It will also be set in the same time frame as Ahsoka and The Mandalorian making it ripe for crossovers.

Despite starring children, Skeleton Crew is apparently “not a kids show.”

Release date: 2023

Star Wars: Visions Season 2

The successful anime/anthology series Star Wars: Visions is getting a second season and this time it’s going global.

Season one recruited a number of different Japanese studios to provide their animated takes on the galaxy far, far away. In season 2 studios from Japan along with Chile, the UK, France, South Africa, South Korea, India, Ireland and Spain will be given that chance.

Release date: Autumn 2023

Lando

We haven’t heard much about Lando Calrissian’s solo series since it was announced at Disney Investory day a year ago.

All we know is that it’s in development with Dear White People creator Justin Simien and will follow the adventures of the legacy character. Apparently it will feature Donald Glover returning as Lando in his younger years, but it’s unclear if Billy Dee Williams could also make an appearance.

Release date: TBA

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is one of the most mysterious new projects on the Star Wars slate. Little has been revealed about the series and it isn’t currently headlined by any known characters.

What we do know is that Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland is behind the series and The Acolyte will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the High Republic era.

Release date: TBA

If only we could make the jump to hyperspace and speed our way to a time when all these Star Wars series are on our screens.

In the meantime, you can catch plenty of other Star Wars content over on Disney+ right now.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.