Ahsoka Episode 4 Ending Explained: What Is the World Between Worlds?

Star Wars’ latest series Ahsoka has been off to a blazing start, but things really went down in Episode 4 ‘Fallen Jedi’. The episode ended things on quite the cliffhanger and may have left fans with many questions about the fate of Ahsoka and the mysterious location she’s found herself in.

If you’d like to know more about the World Between Worlds in Star Wars mythology, we’ve done our best to break it down for you below.

Spoilers for Ahsoka episodes 1-4 and Star Wars Rebels ahead.

What happened at the end of Ahsoka Episode 4?

Ahsoka Episode 4 (Image: Disney+)

Ahsoka’s fourth episode featured an epic lightsaber battle between masters and apprentices. Ahsoka and Sabine went up against Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati in order to stop them from unlocking the coordinates to find Thrawn.

The battle ended with Ahsoka plunged off the side of a cliff, seemingly to her death. Meanwhile, Sabine surrendered to the Sith forces and was taken aboard their hyperspace ship, where they took off to follow the map coordinates.

While it didn’t look good for Ahsoka, the final scene of the episode showed the Jedi waking up on an ethereal star bridge, where she’s greeted by the ghost of her former mentor, Anakin Skywalker (aka Darth Vader).

While this might seem like some sort of limbo in between life and death, fans of Star Wars Rebels would recognise it.

What is the World Between Worlds in Star Wars?

Star Wars Rebels (Image: Lucasfilm)

The World Between Worlds was first introduced in Star Wars Rebels as a dimension somewhere in between time and space. As the official Star Wars databank describes it:

Behind the ancient painting of the Mortis gods on the Lothal Jedi Temple is a world between worlds – a collections of pathways and doors between time and space. Uncovered by the Empire, the Emperor sought entrance, as access would grant him unimaginable power. But the Padawan, Ezra Bridger, found the key to unlocking the world between worlds first, and would ultimately thwart Palpatine’s plans.

While in the World Between Worlds, inhabitants are able to observe and access different points in time. This was seen in Star Wars Rebels where Ezra watched Ahsoka and Darth Vader in a duel and ended up saving her life by bringing her into the alternate dimension with him. So this is actually not the first time Ahsoka has visited this place.

One of the mysteries now is who brought Ahsoka into the World Between Worlds this time. It appears it might have been the force ghost of Anakin Skywalker, seeing as he is there to greet her when she wakes up.

This logic seems to check out, seeing as Ahsoka takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi, at which time Anakin rebelled against the Emperor and sacrificed himself to save his son, Luke. This would then be the first interaction Anakin has had with his old padawan since his redemption and death, and it’s possible he’s saved her life here in order to try and make amends.

It seems likely, then, that episode 5 will be heavily focused on the bond between Anakin and Ahsoka. We’ll likely also learn even more about the mysterious World Between Worlds and how it operates.

If you’d like to see this in action for yourself, you’ll find it depicted in Season 1 Episode 10, Season 2 Episode 18, Season 4 Episode 7 and Season 4 Episode 13 of Star Wars Rebels.

New episodes of Ahsoka drop weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.

Lead Image Credit: Disney+