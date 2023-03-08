TikTok Spaghetti is the Humble Pasta Bake’s Final Form

Pasta is always a crowd-pleaser and this viral TikTok spaghetti recipe replaces layers of lasagne sheets with, yep you guessed it, spaghetti.

TikTok creator Feel Good Foodie has shared her version of the viral pasta dish, which originated in Egypt. Also known as macarona béchamel, pastitsio or million-dollar spaghetti (depending on where you’re from), the dish is a deliciously comforting pasta bake.

How to make Feel Good Foodie’s version of TikTok spaghetti

Whatever you want to call it, this combo of red and white sauces is guaranteed to be a dinner staple.

Ingredients for the TikTok spaghetti sauce:

Beef mince

Onion

Garlic

Herbs and spices of your choice

Passata or your favourite tomato-based sauce

Ingredients for the TikTok spaghetti pasta and béchamel sauce :

Spaghetti

Butter

Plain flour

Milk

Cheese (save some for the topping)

Directions for this TikTok spaghetti recipe:

Mince the onions and garlic before frying them in a pan. Add the beef mince and cook until browned before adding your herbs and tomato sauce. Meanwhile, cook your pasta until just undercooked (it’s going back in the oven later). Make your béchamel sauce by combining butter, flour and milk until thick. You can also melt in some cheese at the end to make a cheese sauce. Stir the béchamel sauce through the cooked pasta before placing it in a baking dish. (You can also use a premade jar of béchamel sauce if you prefer). Layer the meat sauce on top of the pasta and top with as shredded cheese as you’d like. Bake in the oven at 200°c or until the cheese is golden. Serve your TikTok spaghetti piping hot with some garlic bread.

You can watch the TikTok spaghetti recipe video here:

@feelgoodfoodie Call it TikTok Spaghetti or Macarona Bechamel – this recipe combines white sauce and red meat sauce for an epic combination that everyone goes crazy for. I'm not sure who started the TikTok trend, but the recipe reminds of the popular Egyptian recipe that I grew up eating! #tiktokspaghetti #macaronabechamel

