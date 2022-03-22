Start Your Day off Right With Breakfast Spaghetti

We can all agree that carbs are pretty great, in particular, pasta. If I could eat pasta for every meal of the day without repercussions you can bet I would do it. Turns out there is one way to eat pasta for breakfast without feeling too guilty, thanks to this low GI spaghetti recipe.

For the record, low GI carbs are better for our bodies because they cause a slow rise and fall in glucose levels rather than a spike and crash. To achieve that with pasta all you need to do is cook it al dente, then it’s considered low in GI.

Meagann Evans created this low GI Breakfast Spaghetti recipe with The Glycemic Index Foundation, and it’s a must-try for anyone who wants healthy pasta for their morning meal.

Low GI Breakfast Spaghetti recipe

Serves: 4

Time: 25 minutes

What you’ll need:

200g spaghetti

4 slices of lean middle bacon, sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

4 eggs, poached/soft boiled

1 punnet cherry tomatoes, quartered

1 cup rocket/kale (finely sliced)

3 tbs Italian parsley

1/2 cup frozen peas

2 tbs chives

1/4 cup parmesan cheese, microplaned

1/2 tsp pepper

How to make low GI Breakfast Spaghetti:

Bring a large pot of water to the boil.

Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente according to the packet instructions.

In a frypan, cook the bacon over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add the cherry tomatoes, cook for 2 minutes.

Loosely drain the pasta and add to the fry pan (keeping some water for moisture so it doesn’t stick).

Add the parmesan cheese, pepper, peas, parsley and toss through.

Just before serving, add the rocket/kale and chives then toss.

Serve in a shallow pasta bowl, placing the egg on top. Using your cutlery, break the egg yolk allowing it to ooze over the pasta creating a delicious and natural sauce.

If you thought spaghetti couldn’t make for a perfect breakfast this recipe will sure prove you wrong.

