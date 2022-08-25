The Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Tournaments Are on the Way, Here’s What You Need to Know

It’s all sport all day at the moment, and the latest exciting update in this space is about the lead-up to the Rugby World Cup events, both for the women’s and men’s teams. With news dropping about the streaming rights of the major sports events, we thought it only fit that we give you a write-up on everything there is to know about the major tournaments coming in 2022 and 2023.

Here’s what you need to know, rugby fans.

What is this comp, anyway?

The Rugby World Cup is an international rugby union competition that is played every four years between the top teams across the globe. There is a men’s world cup tournament and a women’s event also.

When and where are the next Rugby World Cup events?

First up is the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which will be kicking off in New Zealand on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The opening day of the tournament will see the Aussie Wallaroos play off against New Zealand’s Black Ferns at Eden Park (at 5:17 pm) – there is speculation this game may bring a record crowd for a women’s test match.

The Men’s comp is slated for 2023, and it will be held in France – beginning on September 9, 2023. The Wallabies team’s first match is set to fall on September 9 against Georgia.

Where can I watch the Rugby World Cup tournaments?

Well, if you’re keen to nab tickets to watch the games IRL, you can get moving on those now.

For the Women’s tournament, team packs have sold out, but you can still get tickets to individual rugby matches here.

Moving over to the Men’s tournament, you can access a presale event for tickets on September 13 here.

If you’re planning to tune into the comp from home, Stan Sport will be streaming all matches live, on-demand and ad-free on the platform. Wallabies matches and the Men’s Final will also be aired live on the Nine Network and streamed on 9Now.

For those looking to register, a Stan Sport subscription is a $10 add-on for existing Stan membership costs.

