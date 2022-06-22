The Wallabies v England Rugby Test Series Is on the Way, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Calling all Rugby fans. Stan Sport has announced that it will be streaming all three test matches in the Wallabies v England series in 4K UHD for the first time this year.

The announcement comes ahead of a pretty major period for Rugby, with test series between All Blacks v Ireland, South Africa v Wales and Argentina v Scotland approaching in July and the Bledisloe Cup following in September.

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Officer Andy Marinos said of the news that:

“Rugby Australia is always looking for ways that we can innovate – and our partnership with Stan Sport and the Nine Entertainment Company is an example of that. We were the first sport in this country to combine free-to-air television and streaming as part of the same broadcast package. Stan Sport’s delivery of 4K UHD streaming coverage of the upcoming Wallabies tests is an example of the innovation that this partnership is yielding.”

If you’re keen to tune in to the Wallabies v England test series live from Australia, here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Wallabies v England series?

Got your calendar ready? Great. The key date you’ll need to pop into your schedule is July 2, 2022. This is when the Wallabies v England series kicks off for the year at Optus Stadium in WA.

The three-test series is being hosted in Australia – it’s the first time England is visiting down under since 2016 – so it’s a pretty big deal. Here’s a full breakdown of the test dates.

First test: July 2, 5:55 pm at Optus Stadium, WA

July 2, 5:55 pm at Optus Stadium, WA Second test: July 9, 7:55 pm at Suncorp Stadium, QLD

July 9, 7:55 pm at Suncorp Stadium, QLD Third test: July 16, 7:55 pm at Sydney Cricket Ground, NSW

How can I watch the test live in Australia?

Okay, so we’ve covered the news that you’ll be able to stream the three-test event live and on-demand on Stan Sport. But if you’re interested in signing up for that service it’s worth noting Sport is an add-on feature to a standard Stan account. It’ll add $10 to your monthly subscription cost, however, Stan does offer a 7-day free trial if you’re unsure you want to commit.

Stan Sport has also shared it will be offering additional content for the Wallabies v England test series through Spider Cam and Player Cam – fans will be able to vote for the player they would like to follow in Player Cam via the @stansportrugby social media channels before the start of each half.

You can also grab tickets to each of the three test matches here if you’d like to watch up close.

Is there anything else I should know about the Wallabies v England series?

If you’re a close follower of the rugby sport, you may be interested to know that both the Wallabies and England squads have been named for the series. You can see the Wallabies line up here and England’s list of players here.