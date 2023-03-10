Ottolenghi’s TikTok is Full of Fantastically Easy Recipes

Yotam Ottolenghi is an incredibly popular chef based in Britain who is known for both his cooking and writing.

Today we’re going to look at five of Ottolenghi’s most popular TikTok recipes that you can make at home.

5 Yotam Ottolenghi TikTok recipes

Ottolenghi’s courgette ‘baba ganoush’

For the uninitiated, baba ganoush is a popular dip in the Mediterranean. It’s similar to hummus but uses eggplant instead of chickpeas.

Ottolenghi’s version replaces the eggplant with zucchini.

Croque madame recipe… with a twist!

The classic croque madame (toasted ham and cheese sandwich topped with a fried egg) is turned into an “obscene croque” (Ottolenghi’s words) with the addition of his homemade leek cream.

Ottolenghi’s recipe for butternut squash and fondue pie

“Cheesy and delicious and rich” is how Ottolenghi describes this savoury pie. Seven sheets of filo pastry make for a crunchy, flaky pie base, while the filling is full of raclette.

Ottolenghi’s parmigiana pie recipe

This pie features three layers of eggplant, a homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella. It’s like a fancy vegetarian lasagne. Ottolenghi describes it as “a thing of beauty” and we couldn’t agree more.

Roasted veg with harissa, chickpeas and tahini yoghurt

An easy traybake for dinner — Ottolenghi approved. Can we also just take a look at the way he breaks the pumpkin open with his hands? Who knew chefs were so strong?

Ottolenghi uses potatoes and pumpkin as his vegetables of choice, but I’m sure some eggplant wouldn’t go amiss here, too.

If you want to see more recipes by Ottolenghi, you can find him on TikTok at @ottolenghi. For detailed recipes, you can check out his website here. He also makes tableware and other merch, which is available on his website.

