Wake Up, Eva Fans: Mattresses, Bed Frames and Sofas Are All on Sale Right Now

If you’ve been patiently waiting for the legends over at Eva to have a cheeky sale, so you can finally get your hands on one of their award-winning mattresses, sofas or bed frames — you’re in luck, folks. In celebration of the Easter break next week, Eva has knocked up to $150 off most of its range. It doesn’t seem like a lot, but if you’ve got your eye on a bunch of things — the savings will rack up.

Some highlights from the sale are the Classic Comfort Mattress, now going for $825 (down from $900) and the iconic All-Day Three-Seat Sofa going for $100 off. A steal, if you ask us! Scroll for a glimpse of the rest of our top sale picks.

Classic Comfort Mattress, $825 (usually $900)

Offering the dreamy comfort of plush memory foam with the premium support of pocket springs, Eva’s Classic Comfort Mattress is now going for $75 off its RRP, and if that’s not something to celebrate, I don’t know what is.

Premium Adapt Mattress, $1540 (usually $1640)

Stepping it up a notch, the Premium Adapt mattress is like sleeping on a luxurious cloud every night. Featuring optimal body support and personalised comfort (thanks to the three built-in firmness options), simply adjust to your plushness preference and melt into the bed. Bonus points if you’ve got a tub of ice cream and a show to watch.

Timber Bed Frame, $1,100 (usually $1,200)

Winner of the Good Design Award, this Eva Timber Bed Frame is made from FSC-certified materials to ensure the protection of our forests. The timber used is also a durable combination of sturdy Birch plywood and American Oak Veneer, so you can instantly say goodbye to breaking any slats, no matter what type of activities you like to conduct on your mattress. We’re not judging.

All Day Sofa, $1550 (usually $1650)

Coming in either three, four, five, six (pictured), or seven-seat options, this gorgeous, sustainably-made couch is easily adaptable to the size of your family and the space available in your living room. It’s also easy to assemble (so you won’t have to hire someone from Airtasker to set it up for you).

Everyday Sofa, $1,750 (usually $1,850)

Featured in three colours — smoke grey (pictured), oatmeal and moss green — this couch also follows its predecessor in the way that it comes in a two-and-a-half-seater to six-seater-L-shape option depending on your household’s needs. Handy, right?

Hideaway Coffee Table, $500 (usually $550)

Apartment owners rejoice. This small but sturdy coffee table offers plenty of hidden storage and comes in a square or long (pictured) shape depending on the size and placement of your living room.

Hideaway Side Tables, $650 for Two (usually $700)

If you want to kit out the bedrooms while you’re at it — this gorgeous side table is the little sister of the Hideaway coffee table and offers identical storage options (albeit a little smaller) and the same rustic, light wooden finish.

Kin Dining Table, $950 (usually $1,100)

Why not keep the party going with the Kai Dining Table? Made with sustainably-sourced solid American Ash timber, this timeless design will offer you a lifetime of shared meals and family bonding.

Kin Dining Chairs, $510 for two (usually $550)

If you need some identical chairs to go with your schmick new dining table (particularly because this lighter style of timber can be tough to match perfectly otherwise), these beautiful Kai chairs are built with all the details in mind. This includes a curved back for lumbar support, simple assembly and recycled fabric. Win-win.

Eva Hemp Linen Sheets, $260 (usually $290)

A dreamy balance of snuggly and durable, these gorgeous Hemp Linen sheets are designed to last a lifetime, making them an actual investment piece — especially given we spend almost a third of our lives in bed. They’re also appropriate for all seasons, so you won’t get too cool in the winter or too hot in the summer.

Interested in checking out the full sale range? Head here.