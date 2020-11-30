Save up to 70% on These Cyber Monday Deals

The Cyber Monday sales for 2020 are well and truly under way, and the deals are just as good, if not better, than Black Friday. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best we’ve seen across home, tech, activewear and more, because sometimes you just need someone else to do the hard yards for you, you know?

READ MORE The Best Early Bird Black Friday Deals And Coupons

1. Take up to 70% off LSKD: It’s the lifestyle brand’s one and only sale of the year, and it is absolutely not disappointing. Click here!

2. Cop 40% off leather gods MAISON de SABRE: Need a new phone case for your iPhone 12? Sorted. Click here!

3. Slash up to 40% off Active Truth Activewear: The navy collection is 40% off, while the rest of the site is 25% off. What’s your New Year’s Resolution? Click here!

4. Enjoy up to 35% off Castlery’s best-sellers: Need an excuse for a little home makeover? Now’s the time to buy some new furniture. Click here!

5. Treat yourself with 30% off site-wide at BodyBlendz: It’s Australian-owned, vegan and cruelty free, and their customers love the results they see on cellulite and stretch marks. Click here!

6. Take 30% off Glowdry fake tan products: Glowdry are slashing prices site-wide. If you’re always getting fake tan on your clothes and sheets, their setting power is for you. Click here!

7. Reduce prices by 30% site-wide at Princess Polly: The women’s fashion retailer is slashing their already-affordable prices. Spend $200+ and get 30% off (code: CM200), spend $100+ and get 25% off (code: CM100), spend $50+ to get 20% off (code: CM50). Click here!

8. Slash 25% off Eye of Horus cosmetics: The award-winning makeup brand is 25% off site-wide with the code GODDESS20. Click here!

9. Grab up to 20% off at Koala: Enjoy savings across the entire bedroom and living room ranges (including their cult mattress). Click here!

10. Cut 20% off store-wide at Frank Green: Is 2021 going to be a more sustainable year for you? Get a headstart with 20% all Frank Green using code GREENFRIDAY. Click here!

11. Grab the triple data offer at Circles.Life: Available on the 20GB plan – enjoy 60GB data for just $28/month for 12 months. Use the promo code TRIPLEDATA. Click here to get the deal!

12. Sort your room with 25% off site-wide at Ecosa: The one-stop sleep shop is offering huge discounts on everything from mattresses and bed bases to pillows and weighted blankets. Click here!

13. Revamp your wardrobe with huge discounts at Van Heusen: You can get four business shirts for $99, suits from $99 and trousers from just $29. Click here!

14. Give period undies a try with up to 30% off Modibodi: The leak-free underwear is doing 20% off if you spend $120 or more and 30% off if you spend $200 or more. User CYBER20 and CYBER30 at checkout respectively. Click here!

15. Relish in the dropped prices across Microsoft’s biggest releases: Microsoft Store has some buck wild deals throughout cyber week across our Surface, Gaming and PCs. That’s what I’m tech-ing about. Click here!



16. Save hundreds at Eva: The bedding experts are slashing $150 off the Eva mattress, $40 off the Eva pillow, $50 off Eva Hemp Linen & $50 off Eva Timber Bed Base (never before discounted). Click here!

Happy shopping!

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.