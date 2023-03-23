H&M Is Offering a Whopping 50% Off Knits, Blazers, Jumpers and More for Its Mid-Season Sale

I’ve had one of those weeks where I hate my wardrobe and absolutely everything in it. Just this morning, I was trying to find something to wear to work and 45 outfit changes later (and an extremely messy room), I sat on my bed sulking because nothing looked good. I came to the conclusion that a) I just need better lighting in my room and b) I need to build up a few more basics — especially ones suited to this weird not cold, but not hot weather Melbourne has been slinging us lately.

If you know the feeling all too well, H&M Australia (the home of basics and staple pieces) is offering customers 50% off all women’s, men’s, kids and baby sale items online and in-store. Members will also receive an extra 10% off the sale. So, get your cart locked and loaded while stocks last.

Here are a few examples of what’s on offer, folks.

Shirt Jacket, $34.99 (usually $69.99)

This cute shirt jacket is made from lighter woven fabric, making it the perfect coat for that neither-here-nor-there weather I mentioned earlier, which is why it’s going straight into my cart. It also comes in four other colours if neutrals aren’t your style.

Rib Knit Vest, $16.99 (usually $34.99)

I remember when these used to be reserved for grandma-core and grandma-core only, but now I can’t imagine my work wardrobe without a knit vest. They’re not only perfect for going over shirts for some extra warmth, but they also look great under a blazer. Win-win and hard to pass up at $16.99.

Hooded Puffer Coat, $49.99 (usually $99.99)

No one should go through an Aussie winter without at least one warm puffer for those days the wind or rain strikes. This one features a lined, drawstring hood and a stand-up collar, as well as a two-way zip and a wind flap with concealed press studs down the front. Pretty neat for under $50.

Rib Cardigan, $16.99 (usually $34.99)

It’s 2023 and I’m petitioning to bring back the humble cardigan. From providing extra warmth in your cold air-con-ridden office to being a great extra layer under a trench or jacket, it’s the perfect trans-seasonal staple.

Chelsea Boots, $29.99 (usually $59.99)

It’s almost boot season. Outside of being a really stylish staple under your work pants, they offer great coverage from puddles and the rain. This particular pair also comes in a tan colour and a shiny black.

Single-Breasted Jacket, $34.99 (usually $69.99)

Everyone needs a nice, tailored blazer in their arsenal. You never know when you need to pull out the big guns for a client meeting or a fancy dinner. This one is suitable for both.

Relaxed Fit Cotton Shorts, $16.99 (usually $34.99)

Offering a super relaxed fit with covered elastication, a concealed waist drawstring and a mock fly, these shorts are the perfect lounging attire that can easily be dressed up for casual day wear.

Relaxed Fit Hoodie, $16.99 (usually $34.99)

I don’t think there’s ever a time you can regret buying a hoodie. Whether it’s to wear in bed, to the gym or under a jacket with a beanie in the name of ~fashion~, these babies are as versatile as they come. This particular style also comes in seven other striking shades if cobalt blue isn’t in your personal colour wheel.

Interested in scoping out the full range of H&M Australia’s 50% off mid-year sale? Head here.