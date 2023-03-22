‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

The Best Travel Spots for Foodies, According to Tripadvisor

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 4 hours ago: March 22, 2023 at 2:38 pm -
Filed to:food
Traveltripadvisor
The Best Travel Spots for Foodies, According to Tripadvisor
Image: iStock

Whether it’s a hot Europe summer, a Canadian ski trip or feasting on Ramen in Japan, it feels like everyone is jet-setting on post-COVID international adventures right now. If you want to get in on the action, there is no shortage of incredible places to travel, but what if you want your meals to live up to the quality of the destinations you’re visiting? Well, the good news is that there is an equal number of great destinations to travel to for food lovers and Tripadvisor has pointed out some of the best.

The best food destinations to travel to

The Best Travel Spots for Foodies, According to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice awards have revealed the top food destinations for those wanting to sample the best flavours on their travels.

The destinations on the list are:

  1. Rome, Italy
  2. Crete, Greece
  3. Hanoi, Vietnam
  4. Florence, Italy
  5. Paris, France
  6. Barcelona, Spain
  7. Lisbon, Portugal
  8. Naples, Italy
  9. New Orleans, Louisiana USA
  10. Jamaica
  11. Charleston, South Carolina USA
  12. Mexico City, Mexico
  13. Bangkok, Thailand
  14. Buenos Aires, Argentina
  15. Cuba
  16. Cape Town Central, South Africa
  17. San Sebastian-Donostia, Spain
  18. Lyon, France
  19. New York City, New York USA
  20. Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Italy took three out of the top ten spots on the list. I mean, it’s the home of pizza, pasta and gelato (all the good things in the world) so what do you expect?

Obvious favourites like Greece, France and Spain also made it into the list, but a shout-out has to go to New Orleans which really does have some of the best food in the USA (in my opinion). Don’t knock grits until you’ve tried them, folks.

Interestingly, the only crossover here with Tripadvisor’s top-searched cities from last year is Bangkok in Thailand. You can find out which other cities and travel trends topped the charts last year here.

And if you’re looking for more recommendations for things to do in any of these foodie destinations, check out Tripadvisor for some inspiration.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.