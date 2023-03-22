The Best Travel Spots for Foodies, According to Tripadvisor

Whether it’s a hot Europe summer, a Canadian ski trip or feasting on Ramen in Japan, it feels like everyone is jet-setting on post-COVID international adventures right now. If you want to get in on the action, there is no shortage of incredible places to travel, but what if you want your meals to live up to the quality of the destinations you’re visiting? Well, the good news is that there is an equal number of great destinations to travel to for food lovers and Tripadvisor has pointed out some of the best.

The best food destinations to travel to

Tripadvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice awards have revealed the top food destinations for those wanting to sample the best flavours on their travels.

The destinations on the list are:

Rome, Italy Crete, Greece Hanoi, Vietnam Florence, Italy Paris, France Barcelona, Spain Lisbon, Portugal Naples, Italy New Orleans, Louisiana USA Jamaica Charleston, South Carolina USA Mexico City, Mexico Bangkok, Thailand Buenos Aires, Argentina Cuba Cape Town Central, South Africa San Sebastian-Donostia, Spain Lyon, France New York City, New York USA Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Italy took three out of the top ten spots on the list. I mean, it’s the home of pizza, pasta and gelato (all the good things in the world) so what do you expect?

Obvious favourites like Greece, France and Spain also made it into the list, but a shout-out has to go to New Orleans which really does have some of the best food in the USA (in my opinion). Don’t knock grits until you’ve tried them, folks.

Interestingly, the only crossover here with Tripadvisor’s top-searched cities from last year is Bangkok in Thailand. You can find out which other cities and travel trends topped the charts last year here.

And if you’re looking for more recommendations for things to do in any of these foodie destinations, check out Tripadvisor for some inspiration.