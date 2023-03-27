5 Shows to Watch if Daisy Jones and the Six Rocked Your World

Now that Daisy Jones and the Six has officially rocked everyone’s collective worlds, we thought it would be worth taking a look at other TV shows that should give you a similar watching experience.

We’ve scoured the internet for the very best music-led, bell-bottom-filled, or rocky romance-centred series and came up with quite a colourful list. Here are our recommendations.

The Get Down

This Netflix show is perfect watching for fans of Daisy Jones and the Six because it also focuses on music in the ’70s.

The Get Down looks at the rise of hip-hop at the end of disco’s height and the series was co-created by Baz Luhrmann.

Watch it on Netflix here.

The Deuce

Moving away from music but sticking with the era, The Deuce is an HBO production centred on the sex work industry in New York during the 1970s.

Starring Maggie Gyllenhaal and created by some of the names behind hit series The Wire, the show was quite the success, sitting at 93 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch it on Binge here.

High Fidelity (the new one)

This series adaptation of the original beloved film is a delightful watch starring a charming as hell (even when she’s frustrating) Zoë Kravitz.

The show is centred on Rob, a record-store owner living in Brooklyn, who is travelling back through past dating failures, will a great soundtrack in hand.

Watch it on Disney+ here.

Vinyl

Coming from the minds of Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese, Vinyl is a series that focuses on a record executive based in New York during the 1970s.

It stars Bobby Cannavale, James Jagger, Ray Romano, Olivia Wilde, Juno Temple and P. J. Byrne.

Watch it on Binge here.

Minx

Another ’70s series for you! Minx is centred on a young feminist in Los Angeles who winds up building the first erotic magazine for women.

It stars Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond.

Watch it here on Stan.